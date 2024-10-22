USJDP Junior Prep Hockey Camp And CCM Hockey Showcase Join The 200X85 Hockey Family

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) WOODRIDGE, Ill., Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 200x85, the global leader in youth hockey events, has announced its of the

USJDP Junior Prep Hockey Camp and CCM Hockey Showcase from longtime owner and operator Mike Gempeler. These strategic acquisitions further enhance 200x85's commitment to offering development and exposure opportunities to hockey players aiming to advance their careers to the next level.



Founded by Mike Gempeler, the USJDP Junior Prep Hockey Camp has long been recognized for its elite training programs targeting Bantam to Junior A players from around the world. The camp provides two weeks of intense development, with a focus on skill-building, strength training, and personalized player evaluations. It is run by professional coaches from the NHL, NCAA, and various Junior leagues. The CCM Hockey Showcase complements the USJDP Junior Prep Hockey Camp by offering young players the chance to showcase their skills in front of over 125 Junior and NCAA scouts and coaches annually.



"200x85 is thrilled to take the reins of the USJDP Junior Prep Hockey Camp and CCM Hockey Showcase," said Justin Lewandowski, VP of Hockey Operations at 200x85. "We have been incredibly impressed with the foundational programs that Mike Gempeler has built. The dedication to player development at these camps and showcases aligns perfectly with our mission at 200x85. We are excited to expand our platform to reach even more athletes and help them realize their full potential."



200x85 aims to elevate these prestigious programs by expanding their reach while maintaining their core values. "At 200x85, we have always been focused on creating pathways for young players to succeed at the next level," said Dan Fritsche, former NHL player and Program Development Coordinator at 200x85 who will oversee the expansion of the CCM Hockey Showcase. "These programs allow us to provide the critical exposure and development opportunities for players between the ages of 14 and 18. We believe the USJDP Junior Prep Hockey Camp and CCM Hockey Showcase will be instrumental in helping players advance to Junior and college hockey."



For over 20 years, the USJDP Junior Prep Hockey Camp and CCM Hockey Showcase have drawn players from around the world, including the U.S., Canada, Russia, and several European nations. Both the USJDP Junior Prep Hockey Camp and CCM Hockey Showcase have earned the reputation as leading development programs that provide unparalleled exposure opportunities. Cementing the legacy of these premier events was a determining factor in longtime owner Mike Gempeler choosing to hand the reins over to 200x85.

"I am confident that 200x85 will uphold the reputation and grow the legacy of both the USJDP Junior Prep Hockey Camp and the CCM Hockey Showcase," said Mike Gempeler. "Kevin Mann and the entire 200x85 team are passionate about player development, and I know they will continue to provide the same high-quality training and exposure opportunities that our participants have come to expect."



In 2025, 200x85 will continue to run the USJDP Junior Prep Hockey Camp in Colorado Springs, CO at Robson Arena on the campus of Colorado College, while also expanding the CCM Hockey Showcase series with events planned for Virginia Beach, VA (May 2-4), Denver, CO (May 23-25), Nashville, TN (June 6-8), and Salt Lake City, UT (June 27-29).



About 200x85

200x85 is the global leader in youth hockey events, camps, and development programs. Through their elite tournaments, training camps, and showcases, 200x85 provides platforms for hockey players to advance their skills, gain exposure to scouts and coaches, and achieve their hockey dreams.

About USJDP Junior Prep Hockey Camp

The USJDP Junior Prep Hockey Camp is a leading development program designed to prepare Bantam to Junior A players for the next level of competition. With a curriculum led by professional and college coaches, the camp offers rigorous training and unparalleled exposure to Junior and NCAA programs.



About CCM Hockey Showcase

The CCM Hockey Showcase is a premier event that connects young players with Junior and NCAA scouts, providing them with a vital opportunity to showcase their talents and advance to higher levels of competition. The CCM Hockey Showcase attracts over 125 coaches and scouts annually.

