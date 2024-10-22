Miba And NCODA Partner To Launch Oncology Insights Program

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) TAMPA, Fla. and CAZENOVIA, N.Y., Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Meaningful Insights Biotech Analytics, LLC (MiBA) and the National Community Oncology Dispensing Association (NCODA) are pleased to announce their partnership on the launch of the Oncology Insights Program (OIP) , an innovative and educational initiative powered by prescriber data. This collaboration aims to provide healthcare professionals (HCPs) with actionable insights and targeted education to enhance data-driven decision-making, ultimately supporting better patient care in medically integrated oncology practice.

The OIP is designed to support physicians in optimizing treatment strategies, improving clinical outcomes, and delivering personalized care through their medically integrated pharmacy (MIP). By providing access to de-identified real-time data, healthcare providers can benefit from insights that evolve alongside the latest clinical trends and patient needs.

Key Features of the Oncology Insights Program:



Real-Time Data:

Offers a 100% real-time, de-identified prescriber data set to fuel near real-time precision insights.

Actionable Insights:

Data is delivered in a format that enables healthcare providers to quickly gather insights and apply learnings in clinical settings.

Physician-Centered:

Tailored for physicians providing relevant, timely, and impactful education to help support informed decisions for patients.

Custom Education:

Each program delivers tailored, data-driven education based on physicians' prescribing trends and feedback. Measurable Impact: Long-term objectives include improved patient outcomes, enhancing physician engagement, and continuously evolving education content.

NCODA will lead the development of educational materials, ensuring a seamless experience for HCPs, while MiBA will provide real-time data and oversee the creation of actionable insights.

"We are thrilled to partner with NCODA to provide a program that not only supports physician education but also aligns with our commitment to driving data-driven decisions in oncology," said Jason Baroff , Executive Director of MiBA. "By leveraging real-time data, the OIP will help oncologists stay informed and provide the best care possible."

Michael Reff , RPh, MBA, Founder and Executive Director at NCODA added: "This collaboration with MiBA marks a critical step forward in improving patient care. The Oncology Insights Program combines NCODA's expertise in educational program development with MiBA's data analytics capabilities, creating a powerful platform for impactful learning."

The OIP will run throughout 2025, with a full launch anticipated by January. Both organizations will continue working together to expand the program incorporating new insights, tools, and HCP engagement strategies to further enhance oncology care.

About MiBA:

Meaningful Insights Biotech Analytics (MiBA) is a leading provider of healthcare analytics solutions, dedicated to delivering actionable insights to improve clinical decision-making. With a focus on real-time data, MiBA works closely with healthcare providers to enhance the quality of care across multiple specialties.

About NCODA: NCODA, Inc. is a nonprofit membership association that provides patient-centered resources to oncology practices and healthcare providers worldwide. NCODA is committed to improving oncology care by fostering collaboration, developing educational programs, and delivering innovative tools to support healthcare providers in delivering the highest quality care.

Media Contact:

Katie Edmiston

NCODA

[email protected]

813.843.1629

SOURCE NCODA

