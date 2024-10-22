(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Electric Capital, Secret Level, Humain, Freepik, Civitai amongst speakers to discuss the state of genAI in the creative sector

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Upscale Conf will bring together leaders and powerhouses to discuss the impact of genAI in the creative and design sectors. The event, set to take place in Spain on November 19th and 20th, will ignite high-level discussions on the impact of genAI and its relationship with creative professionals, how martech and adtech leaders are paving the way, AI key learnings and much more.

Continue Reading

In last month's McKinsey Global Survey on AI, 65% of respondents report that their organizations are regularly using gen AI, nearly double the percentage from the previous survey just ten months ago. GenAI is dominating, creatives that are not keeping up are being cut out. According to Gartner, by 2027, generative AI (GenAI) will spawn new roles in software engineering and operations, requiring 80% of the engineering workforce to upskill.



Upscale Conf ignites talks on impact of genAI and the future of creative uses like martech, adtech and everyday life

Post this

Upscale Conf

promises to drive the conversation amongst creatives about the state of AI and how the sector can adapt. Bringing together leaders in generative AI and design from creative industries around the world, to exchange knowledge, experiences and news about the everchanging AI space.

Top names in attendance include:



Elizabeth

Laraki - Design Partner, Electric Capital

Jason

Zada - Founder, Director At Secret Level

Hugo

Barbera - Creative Director & Founder, Humain

Joshua Davis - Artist, Designer,

Technologist

George Eid- Founder & CEO At

Area 17

Nick Coronges- Chief Technology Officer At

R/ga

Justin Hackney - Creative Director At

Elevenlabs

Joaquín Cuenca - Founder & CEO At Freepik Justin Maier - Founder & CEO At

Civitai

As leaders discuss strategies and trends that they've implemented, creatives that attend will gain a look forward into the everchanging AI landscape. Topics of discussion include:



How

genAI is empowering creatives

Case studies of how to properly train your

genAI models (a look at Netflix and how they are handling) Applications of AI for the marketing and advertising sectors

"In a field as fast-evolving as AI, there are no true experts-new developments emerge every single day. To stay ahead, attending events like Upscale Conf is essential," says Jose Florido, Chief Market Development Officer at Freepik .

According to McKinsey , organizations are already seeing material benefits from gen AI use, reporting both cost decreases and revenue jumps in the business units deploying the technology. With time, more and more companies will make the move towards genAI. Those that don't align with this digital transformation will be organically pushed out of the market.

"At first, when a new medium arrives, we tend to apply patterns from the previous paradigm to the new, a kind of skeuomorphism that helps us make the unfamiliar more familiar. After an initiation period, we begin to work with the new medium more naturally, without being constrained by old habits. What excites me most are these AI-native interactions that we'll develop. Not 'how do we generate the same content automatically with AI', but 'what could we do with this tech that we couldn't do before?' says Nick Coronges, Chief Technology Officer at R/G .

The Upscale Conf is a door to audiovisual generative AI for everyone. The conference will discuss the intersection between AI, design and creativity, igniting conversation amongst world leaders, promoting collaboration between them to create a creative ecosystem.

For more information on the Upscale Conf visit . For press accreditation please email [email protected] .

ABOUT UPSCALE CONF: On November 19 and 20, the Upscale Conf will bring together leaders in generative AI and design from creative industries around the world, to exchange knowledge, experiences and news about the everchanging AI space. With the Upscale

Conf, Malaga will become an open door to audiovisual generative AI for everyone. Sponsors: Google Cloud, Civitai, Catedra, Freepik, Mailsuite. In collaboration with: A, Tesla, Yes We Tech.

Media contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Upscale Conf

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED