Aifi Celebrates Stadium Growth With NFL Partnerships And Spatial Intelligence Expansion Into New Industries

BURLINGAME, Calif., Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AiFi , a leading spatial intelligence empowering businesses to deploy autonomous solutions, today announced its growth in the sector, serving customers with frictionless checkout in 20 sports stadiums. With over 74 stadium stores slated to open by the end 2024, a 236% increase in total stores since 2023, AiFi has cemented its position as the leading provider of autonomous solutions in the sports stadium vertical.

One month into the 2024/2025 NFL season, ticket sales are already 38% higher than last season's start, according to data from StubHub's 2024 NFL Season Preview . With larger crowds packing into stadiums, the common pain point of long wait times for concessions and merchandise will only exacerbate, taking more game-watching time away from fans. AiFi's frictionless checkout solution is pertinent to reduce long lines and get fans quickly back in their seats. With checkout-free options in 7 NFL stadiums and 13 total stores within these stadiums, the shopping experience for a quick bite or drink is smoother and actually faster.

On the heels of such success in the stadium and retail industries, this year with autonomous checkout, AiFi is growing and evolving into new sectors. The company is deploying new applications of its camera-led spatial intelligence platform, which tracks people and objects through space to unlock valuable data and insights for businesses and operations including autonomous checkout, safety and compliance, consumer behavior analysis, dwell time reports, out of stock notifications, and more. To help lead this charge, AiFi recently hired Alan Flohr to serve as the company's Spatial Intelligence Sales Lead. Alan most recently served as SVP of Revenue & Growth at Zippin, another autonomous retail provider, and previously was the Chief Revenue Officer at Pathr, which offers AI-powered spatial intelligence capabilities as well. His deep expertise in leadership and sales within these sectors will further support the expansion of AiFi's spatial intelligence solution. Furthermore, AiFi was named to the 2024 Inc. 5000 list for the second year in a row and recently featured on the San Francisco Business Times list of Fastest Growing Private Companies in the Bay Area 2024 .

"We're incredibly proud of AiFi's growth with our stadium partners, and are eager to continue transforming both the fan experience and critical business operations within major retail and event spaces, while also setting a new standard for what spatial intelligence technology is capable of," said Steve Carlin, CEO at AiFi. "We've spent the last eight years developing a platform capable of obtaining a complete three-dimensional understanding of any space and the objects and humans within it. Starting our business in the retail sector required us to achieve over 99% accuracy with our technology, and doing so has primed AiFi to apply its spatial technology platform in a variety of crucial sectors."

AiFi's latest NFL stadium collaboration is with Nissan Stadium, home of the Tennessee Titans. Aside from stadiums that serve NFL teams, AiFi operates in 10 other stadiums, one of its major and recent collaborations being with the Intuit Dome, the new home of the Los Angeles Clippers. At the newly built, tech-forward venue, AiFi's technology is powering stores of different formats including bars, markets, and merchandise. AiFi's NBA involvement also includes a presence at the Footprint Center, home of the Phoenix Suns and Chase Center, home of the Golden State Warriors (in partnership with Verizon). AiFi's reach extends beyond America, with stores at professional football clubs at American Express Stadium in the United Kingdom and Parken Stadium in Denmark.

"We are always looking for ways to enhance the fan experience at Nissan Stadium and offering a seamless process at concession stands is a top priority. Shorter lines mean more time at your seat enjoying the game," said Adam Nuse, Titans Senior Vice President. "AiFi provides a best-in-class AI platform to help simplify and streamline the checkout process. We look forward to working alongside their team as we provide fans with this innovative technology throughout the 2024 NFL season."

With AiFi's advanced technology and partnership with Verizon's 5G network, their solutions have already proven successful with numerous partners, including the Prudential Center in Newark, Ford Field in Detroit, Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, and Acrisure Arena in Palms Springs. The latest deployments include Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago and Nissan Stadium in Nashville.

To date, AiFi has reached more than 9 million customers and processed 7.1 million orders with more than 30 million products sold. The company has consistently doubled products sold year over year since 2022 and plans to apply its spatial intelligence platform to new industries within the next year including pharmacies, retail manufacturing, fuel stations, hotels & hospitality, casinos & entertainment, quick-serve restaurants, and athletic facilities.

About AiFi

AiFi

is the leading AI provider supplying businesses and facilities worldwide with camera-led spatial intelligence solutions that monitor people and objects through space to unlock invaluable industry and performance insights. AiFi's spatial intelligence platform allows businesses across verticals, including convenience stores, sports and entertainment venues, universities, workplaces, travel hubs, and retail, to fully understand their physical space to improve operations.

AiFi's technology is supported through partnerships with Microsoft and Verizon, and the company has raised a total of $80 million from investors, including Verizon Ventures, Qualcomm Ventures, HP Tech Ventures, Mithril Capital, Cervin Ventures, TransLink Capital, Plum Alley, and more. To learn more about AiFi, visit aifi.

