Transactions are the future of marketplaces. Is your business positioned to dominate? Check out what your competition may be up to (though you should probably already know) and what strategies you may want to consider.

In the marketplace for sneakers or trainers? The re-commerce action is, as the kids say, "fire," and we've got the details you need, including a bit about a pair that sold for $60K. You are not imagining the 'K.'

All hail the super-app! Classified listings, transactions, delivery, financial services, all integrated into one. It's Kaspi, the friendly app, in Kazakhstan.

GenAI remains at the front of the trends - but not in our report! It's almost exclusively generated by our (human) global team of writers, analysts, data geeks and designers. And an AI-generated poem.

Inside the 130 + page report, you'll find:



Strategies and tactics of some of the most interesting and largest general marketplaces in the world

Companies to watch

Marketplace groups by revenue: The world's Top 65

Top 50 list identifies the largest general marketplace and classified sites worldwide The leading general marketplaces / classified companies in 67 countries and much more

Key Topics Covered:

Executive summary

Industry trends

Transactional marketplaces outperform horizontals

Without transactional capabilities, horizontals may eventually lose the traffic crucial to building and generating revenue from property and automotive verticals

Trust and shipping: Keys for transactional strategy

The first step to increasing trust in a marketplace is improving the quality of listings and inventory

Sneaker resale: Specialists maturing, others keen

Sneaker marketplaces have recorded large valuations and strong revenue increases, but a unit pricing slowdown may slow market growth

GenAI: Answer engines, text-to-image, anti-fraud

Transactional marketplaces are leading the way in adoption of generative AI at marketplace and classified sites.

Company spotlights

Marketplace groups by revenue: World's Top 65 ranked

Businesses from Japan, China and the U.S. dominate the rankings this year

Craigslist: Revenue continues to drop, but it's still top

It's a testament to the strength of Craigslist that the site is still No. 1 in the U.S. despite multiple years of decline in revenue and traffic

Facebook Marketplace: A refocus on its strengths

Facebook Marketplace dropped its shipping business two years ago in the U.K., and parent Meta seems to have cut back on marketing and promotions

Kaspi: The impressive super-app in Kazakhstan

Kaspi's big expansion in classifieds came in 2023 when the company acquired a 51% controlling stake in Kolesa Group

Schibsted Marketplaces: The race for transactions

Schibsted now offers transactional services in general goods in Norway, Sweden and Finland

Companies to watch

OLX-India: Can it beat country's 'heavy trust deficit?'

If CarTrade can turn OLX-India around and solve myriad cultural and operational challenges, the price it paid may turn out to be a bargain

JamesEdition: Simple model delivers profitability

JamesEdition is riding a wave of growing online demand across the luxury goods space

Top 50 marketplaces and classified sites

Top marketplaces / classified sites by country

