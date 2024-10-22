(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Active Data Warehousing - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global for Active Data Warehousing is estimated at US$12.6 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$24.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.7% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.

The growth in the active data warehousing market is driven by several factors. One of the primary drivers is the increasing need for real-time data processing capabilities, which allows businesses to respond swiftly to market changes and customer needs. The surge in big data analytics across various industries propels the demand for advanced data warehousing solutions. Moreover, the integration of cloud-based technologies expands the addressable market by offering flexible and scalable solutions that cater to both large enterprises and small businesses. The proliferation of IoT devices generates a continuous stream of data that requires efficient warehousing and analysis.

Additionally, advancements in machine learning and artificial intelligence enhance the functionality and application of active data warehouses, making them indispensable for predictive analytics and operational efficiency. The growing focus on customer experience and the need for operational efficiency further drive the adoption of active data warehousing technologies, solidifying their importance in the modern business landscape.

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the On-Premise Deployment segment, which is expected to reach US$13.9 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 9.0%. The Cloud Deployment segment is also set to grow at 10.3% CAGR over the analysis period. Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $3.5 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 9.0% CAGR to reach $3.7 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Rising Big Data Analytics Needs Propel Growth in Active Data Warehousing

Real-time Data Processing Demands Spur Market Expansion for Active Data Warehousing

Cloud Integration Expands Addressable Market Opportunity for Active Data Warehousing Solutions

Advancements in Machine Learning Strengthen Business Case for Active Data Warehousing

Growing Importance of Data-driven Decision Making Generates Demand for Active Data Warehousing

Here`s How IoT Data Utilization Spurs Growth in Active Data Warehousing Market

Enhanced Data Security Solutions Throw the Spotlight on Active Data Warehousing

Innovations in Data Storage Technologies Accelerate Demand for Active Data Warehousing

Adoption of AI-driven Analytics Expands Market Opportunities for Active Data Warehousing

Regulatory and Compliance Trends Propel Growth in Secure Data Warehousing Solutions

Cloud-native Data Warehousing Solutions Spur Market Growth

Real-time Analytics Needs Generate Opportunities for Active Data Warehousing

Data Governance and Quality Control Trends Sustain Growth in Active Data Warehousing Market

Technological Innovations in Data Integration Tools Strengthen Business Case for Active Data Warehousing Data Democratization Trends Expand Addressable Market for Active Data Warehousing

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

Cloudera, Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (HPE)

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Pivotal Software, Inc.

SAP SE

Snowflake Computing Inc.

Teradata Corporation Tresure Data Inc.

