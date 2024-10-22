2024 American Women Quarters Rolls And Bags™ Honoring Zitkala-Ša On Sale October 28

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Washington, DC, Oct. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The United States Mint (Mint) 2024 American Women Quarters rolls and bags honoring Zitkala-Ša will be available for purchase on October 28 at noon EDT. The Zitkala-Ša quarter is the 15th coin in the American Women QuartersTM Program, a four-year program that celebrates the accomplishments and contributions made by women who have shaped our Nation's history and helped pave the way for generations that followed.

The rolls and bags product options include:



Priced at $45.00, a bag of 100 circulating quality quarters minted in Philadelphia (product code 24WBJ )

Priced at $45.00, a bag of 100 circulating quality quarters minted in Denver (product code 24WBK )

Priced at $40.00, a two-roll set containing a total of 80 circulating quality quarters minted in Philadelphia and Denver (product code 24WRJ ) Priced at $60.00, a three-roll set containing a total of 120 circulating quality quarters minted in Philadelphia, Denver, and San Francisco (product code 24WRK )

Orders for the 100-coin bags are limited to 10 per household on the first day, while orders for the two-roll and three-roll sets are limited to three per household on the first day.

Sign up to receive“Remind Me” alerts by visiting the official product listing page .

Because of overwhelming demand, much of the production of the three-roll sets is accounted for through subscription. A limited quantity will be available for purchase on October 28 at noon EDT.

The American Women Quarters rolls and bags are available for purchase through the Mint's Product Subscription Program . These subscriptions work like a magazine subscription. After you sign up, you will receive the next product released in the series and continue to receive products until you end your subscription. Visit our subscriptions page to learn more.

The American Women Quarters will also be available at the Mint's sales centers at the Philadelphia Mint, 151 N. Independence Mall East, Philadelphia, PA 19106 (on 5th Street between Arch Street and Race Street); the Denver Mint, 320 West Colfax Avenue, Denver, CO 80204 (on Cherokee Street, between West Colfax Avenue and West 14th Avenue); and the Mint Headquarters Coin Store in Washington, D.C., 801 9th St. NW, Washington, DC 20220.

The reverse (tails) depicts Zitkala-Ša in traditional Yankton Sioux dress. She is holding a book, which represents her work as an author as well as her successful activism for Native American rights. Behind her, a stylized sun represents her work on The Sun Dance Opera, while a cardinal symbolizes her name, which translates to“Red Bird.” A Yankton Sioux-inspired diamond pattern sits underneath the sun. Inscriptions are“UNITED STATES OF AMERICA,”“E PLURIBUS UNUM,”“AUTHOR,”“ACTIVIST,”“COMPOSER,”“25 CENTS,” and“ZITKALA-ŠA.” Artistic Infusion Program (AIP) Designer Don Everhart created the design, which Mint Medallic Artist Renata Gordon sculpted.

Each coin in this series features a common obverse (heads) design depicting a portrait of George Washington. This design was originally composed and sculpted by Laura Gardin Fraser as a candidate entry for the 1932 quarter, which honored the bicentennial of George Washington's birth. The inscriptions are“LIBERTY,”“IN GOD WE TRUST,” and“2024.”

Launched in 2022, and continuing through 2025, the Mint is issuing five new quarter dollar reverse designs each year. The American Women Quarters Program is authorized by the Circulating Collectible Coin Redesign Act of 2020 (Public Law 116-330).

Inspire women everywhere. Shop the American Women Quarters Program today and start collecting this historic series honoring extraordinary women whose achievements, triumphs, and legacies reflect the strength and resilience of our Nation.

The groundbreaking American Women Quarters Program is an excellent way to remind future generations what can be accomplished with vision, determination, and a desire to improve opportunities for all. Subscribe to the program today to ensure fulfillment of your favorite product through 2025.

Please use the United States Mint catalog site at as your primary source of the most current information on product and service status or call 1-800-USA-MINT (872-6468). Hearing and speech impaired customers with TTY equipment may order by calling 1-888-321-MINT (6468).

About the United States Mint

Congress created the United States Mint in 1792, and the Mint became part of the Department of the Treasury in 1873. As the Nation's sole manufacturer of legal tender coinage, the Mint is responsible for producing circulating coinage for the Nation to conduct its trade and commerce. The Mint also produces numismatic products, including proof, uncirculated, and commemorative coins; Congressional Gold Medals; silver and bronze medals; and silver and gold bullion coins. Its numismatic programs are self-sustaining and operate at no cost to taxpayers.

Note: To ensure that all members of the public have fair and equal access to United States Mint products, the United States Mint will not accept, nor honor orders placed prior to the official on-sale date of October 28, 2024, at noon EDT.

