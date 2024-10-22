Boys & Girls Club Of The West Valley To Host 'Not So Silent Night' Fundraising Event

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

BGCWV Not So Silent Night Event

Four Honorees to Be Recognized for Their Contributions at December 7th Event

CANOGA PARK, CA, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Boys & Girls Club of the West Valley is thrilled to announce its annual holiday event, "Not So Silent Night," to be held on Saturday, December 7, 2024, at 7 p.m. at Braemar Country Club, 4001 Reseda Blvd, Tarzana, CA 91356.This elegant evening will feature an array of charcuterie appetizers, hors d'oeuvres, and desserts, live entertainment, and a silent auction to raise vital funds supporting the Club's programs and services for local youth. The highlight of the night will be the presentation of four prestigious awards to individuals and organizations that have made a significant impact on the Club and its community.Spirit of Philanthropy Award: Barbara Roisman Cooper & Martin M. CooperThe Spirit of Philanthropy Award will be presented to Barbara Roisman Cooper & Martin M. Cooper for their lifelong commitment to education, literacy, and philanthropic service. Marty Cooper, a former Boys Club of Venice member, has been a vital part of Boys & Girls Club of the West Valley since 2006. Together with his wife, Barbara, they launched the Cooper Reading Challenge, fostering a love of reading among the Club's youth in 2007. In 2021, they established the Cooper Family Endowed Fund for Literacy Programs, ensuring their impact will continue for generations.Program Champion Award: Get Together FoundationThe Program Champion Award will be presented to the Get Together Foundation for their support of the Club's Music program. Since 2021, the foundation, founded by Kevin and Mare Wachs, has provided music teachers and instruments, expanding the Club's reach to several local schools. Their commitment to music education has empowered hundreds of youths to pursue their creative passions.Community Leadership Champion Award: Congressman Brad ShermanBoys & Girls Club of the West Valley is proud to honor Congressman Brad Sherman as the 2024 Community Leadership Champion for his outstanding leadership and unwavering support during and after the COVID pandemic. Congressman Sherman's instrumental efforts, including securing a $450,000 federal appropriation for after-school programs and an $850,000 appropriation for the renovation of the Gary M. Thomas Clubhouse, have directly benefited nearly 2,700 youth across Canoga Park, Chatsworth, Reseda, and Woodland Hills. His ongoing dedication to enhancing the Club experience exemplifies the leadership and commitment needed to empower youth and strengthen the community.Youth Advocate Award: Diellona BytyqiThe inaugural Youth Advocate Award will be presented to Diellona Bytyqi, a recent graduate of Cleveland High School and a dedicated member of Boys & Girls Club. Since moving to the U.S. from Kosovo in 2022, Diellona has been an active participant in Club programs, including the Youth of the Year initiative and the STEPSS (Skills That Empower & Prepare Students Success) Program. Now a Youth Development Professional at the Club, she continues to inspire and support the next generation of members.Event Chair, BGCWV Board Member, and BGC Alumna, Amanda Simmons, has this to say about the event,“Not So Silent Night, is a unique opportunity for our community to come together to kick off the holiday season and celebrate the amazing work the Club has brought our youth over the past 32-years. This is not going to be your typical sit-down dinner event. Come to dance, eat, and celebrate all that is right inour community. Together we will impact the next generation of leaders.”Tickets for the event are available now, and sponsorship opportunities are open for those wishing to contribute to the event's success. For more information or to purchase tickets, please visit or contact Kelly at ... | 818.644.5157 or CEO, Geovanny Ragsdale at ... | 805.558.6077.About Boys & Girls Club of the West ValleySince its founding in 1992, Boys & Girls Club of the West Valley has been dedicated to serving the youth of the West San Fernando Valley community by providing a safe space for learning, personal growth, and mentorship. The Club offers after-school programs, academic support, athletic activities, and leadership opportunities for children and teens at twelve locations. For more information, go to . Boys & Girls Club of the West Valley is registered 501 (c)(3) in the State of California and is permitted to solicit and receive donations in the City of Los Angeles. EIN 95-4419365

