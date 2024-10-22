PCA SKIN's Hyaluronic Acid Boosting Serum Helps Amplify The Skin's Hyaluronic Acid Levels By 50% Within 24 Hours*

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) This award-winning hyaluronic acid serum provides unmatched hydration, unlike any other serum on the market.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PCA SKIN's award-winning, best-selling Hyaluronic Acid Boosting Serum helps amplify the skin's hyaluronic acid levels by 50% within 24 hours*, delivering instant and long-term hydration, according to a clinical study and in vitro data. As a leader in hydration technology, PCA SKIN's formula delivers a multi-level moisture infusion to help promote a smoother, healthier-looking complexion, making it unlike other serums on the and the go-to choice for anyone seeking healthy-looking skin with sustained hydration.

The natural production of hyaluronic acid (HA) begins to decrease as early as a person's mid-20s due to multiple factors including natural aging, environmental stressors, like UV exposure and pollution, and lifestyle choices, such as a poor diet. As HA levels decline, the skin's ability to retain moisture weakens, causing dullness, fine lines and wrinkles. Just as hydration is essential for overall health, it's also at the root of skin health, making it vital for a healthy-looking, radiant complexion. PCA SKIN's Hyaluronic Acid Boosting Serum increases the body's natural hyaluronic acid production through the brand's HA-Pro Complex, which can improve the appearance of skin smoothness and plumpness.

"Hyaluronic acid (HA) levels in the skin begin to decrease as early as age 20 and can be reduced by half by the age of 50. With this in mind, we knew it was essential to create a serum that could replenish the loss of HA and boost the body's natural HA production process which we accomplished through our HA-Pro Complex," said Dr. Lia Arvanitidou , Executive Vice President, Global R&D, Colgate-Palmolive. "In addition, the unique combination of different molecular weights of HAs in our Hyaluronic Acid Boosting Serum not only hydrates and smooths the skin surface, but also penetrates multiple layers and stimulates the production of HA at the place where it is needed, resulting in intense hydration and suppleness as well as an improvement in the skin's appearance."

With consistent use, hydrated, plump skin, a decrease in visible fine lines and wrinkles, and a natural, youthful glow can be anticipated. Through clinical testing, studies show:



An immediate increase in skin hydration by 134%**

An increase in overall skin hydration by 55%***

An improvement in skin plumping by 60%*** An improvement in fine lines by 31%***

PCA SKIN's #1 product globally, proven by correlating sales data, five-star reviews, and award wins," said Echo Sandburg, Chief Brand Officer of CP Skin Health Group. "As a brand, we know the power of this transformative serum, and over the last few weeks we have taken a multi-pronged approach with professionals and social activations to highlight what scientific hydration can truly mean."

Founded by an esthetician, PCA SKIN is the #1 professional skincare brand recommended by estheticians and #1 professional chemical peel brand among estheticians. As the professional community is part of PCA SKIN's DNA, the brand honored National Esthetician Day (October 15th) by inviting 80-plus top estheticians for a celebration in Arizona where the brand is based. At the event, three professionals were awarded Esthetician of the Year to acknowledge their excellence in service and providing transformative results to their clientele.

PCA SKIN's Hyaluronic Acid Boosting Serum can be used daily and is suitable for any skin type, tone, or concern. The product retails for $125 and is available for purchase through PCASKIN, DermStore, Amazon, and licensed skin care professionals throughout the United States and in over 70 countries worldwide. For more information on PCA SKIN or to find a professional near you, visit pcaskin .



ABOUT PCA SKIN®

For over 34 years, PCA SKIN® has pioneered and perfected the science of skin health. We create individualized solutions to deliver dramatic, visible results, starting with our transformative chemical peels. Our professional peel treatments bring effective skincare solutions into the future, ensuring the best results are achieved for every skin type and concern. Today, we serve over 13,000 medical and aesthetic practices, with professional treatments and daily care products sold in over 35 countries, delivering the most scientifically-advanced formulations for better stability, delivery, and above all, efficacy. We know skin health is personal, so we put our best into helping customers feel their best. Discover your professional PCA SKIN® experience at . For consumers:

*Based on In Vitro Data

**Based on immediate bioinstrumentation measurement with a corneometer after one use. Also based on a 6-week clinical study (N=40)

***Based on a 6-week clinical study. N=40

