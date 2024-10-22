Gennx360 Capital Partners Announces Nutra-Med's Acquisition Of Legacy Pharma Solutions

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

(PRNewsfoto/GenNx360 Capital Partners)

NUTRA-MED (PRNewsfoto/GenNx360 Capital Partners)

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GenNx360 Capital Partners ("GenNx360") is pleased to announce Nutra-Med's of Legacy Pharma Solutions ("Legacy" or the "Company"). Nutra-Med, a portfolio company of GenNx360, is one of the leading providers of contract packaging services to the pharmaceutical, OTC, medical device, and dietary supplement industries. The company provides best-in-class quality and turnaround to customers ranging from niche to global in scale. Nutra-Med is headquartered in Whippany, NJ.

Legacy specializes in oral solid dose packaging services. As a trusted partner to prominent pharmaceutical companies, wholesalers, and major retail pharmacy organizations across the country the Company serves both Rx and OTC markets. Headquartered in St. Louis, Legacy focuses on delivering high-quality, reliable, and innovative packaging solutions that meet the stringent demands of the industry.



"This strategic acquisition adds to Nutra-Med's already strong history of organic growth...."

Post this

"We are excited to partner with Legacy's outstanding leadership team and believe that the combination of Nutra-Med and Legacy will enable us to better serve our customers and the broader pharmaceutical industry. The acquisition adds additional high-speed bottling and blistering capabilities to Nutra-Med and strengthens our team. It allows us to continue delivering the quality and service we are known for, bringing us closer to our vision of a minimum order quantity of one, and one-day turnaround," said Kunal Gupta, Nutra-Med CEO.

"The partnership with Nutra-Med enhances our ability to deliver superior services and cutting-edge solutions to our customers and the broader market. Together, our combined expertise and commitment to quality will set a new standard for efficiency and excellence in the industry. Our shared values will enable us to continue offering best-in-class services to our customers. We are excited to partner with such a highly respected company," said Brad Rayner, President of Legacy.

"This strategic acquisition adds to Nutra-Med's already strong history of organic growth. With Legacy's high-speed bottling capabilities, Nutra-Med will be able to offer greater efficiency and capacity to their customers, while maintaining a shared commitment to quality and speed," said Rishi Verma, Nutra-Med Board member and Partner at GenNx360.

Raymond James served as exclusive financial advisor to Legacy and Polsinelli served as legal counsel. Loeb & Loeb served as legal counsel to GenNx360 and Nutra-Med.

About Nutra-Med

Nutra-Med is a Whippany, New Jersey-based company focused on contract packaging for the Pharmaceutical, Health & Wellness and Medical Devices industries.

Nutra-Med's primary service capabilities include bottling, blistering, kitting and secondary packaging for domestic and global customers. For more information on Nutra-Med, please visit .

About GenNx360 Capital Partners

GenNx360 Capital Partners is a private equity firm focused on acquiring middle market industrial and business services companies. GenNx360 invests in companies with proven and sustainable business models in expanding industries, with the objective of implementing value-enhancing operational improvements to accelerate growth, deliver efficiencies and generate strong financial returns. Target industries include business & industrial services, automation & industrial technology, packaging products, equipment services, environmental services, and food ingredients/equipment/services. GenNx360 was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in New York City. For more information on GenNx360, please visit .

For media inquiries about this press release, please contact:

Alicia Francis, Head of Investor Communications

GenNx360 Capital Partners

E: [email protected] | Tel: 929.287.6107

SOURCE GenNx360 Capital Partners

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED