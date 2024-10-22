Hefty Fines, Prison Sentence For Violating Private Sector Jobs Localisation Law

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Khalid Elsawi | The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Entities or individuals found violating the law on localising the private sector jobs may face a punishment of a sentence not exceeding three years in prison and a fine not exceeding QR1,000,000.

This is according to the Qatari Law No. (12) of 2024 which was published in the Official Gazette of the State of Qatar on October 17, in its issue No. (14) issued by the of Justice after the approval of the Amir HH Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

Article (11) in the law states that in the event of a violation, and after notifying the violator to correct the violation within a period specified by it to his national address or by any means indicating knowledge of the measures, the administration may: issue a written warning, suspend the transactions of the violating entity with the Ministry for a period not exceeding 3 months, and impose a financial penalty with the obligation to remove the causes of the violation.

Article (12) also stipulates that, without prejudice to any more severe penalty stipulated by another law, anyone who uses fraudulent methods or provides incorrect data or information that falsely indicates his commitment to the provisions of the law or with the intent to obtain, without right, the facilities, privileges, incentives or benefits stipulated shall be punished by imprisonment for a period not exceeding 3 years and a fine not exceeding QR1,000,000, or by one of these two penalties.

According to the financial penalties schedule, the violation of allocating a job from the jobs in the localization plan to non-categories, not informing the administration of the available jobs, not providing the administration with data on those who have been appointed, and not providing the administration every 6 months with all data on Qataris and non-Qataris working for the violator, can result in a financial penalty amounting to QR10,000 when the violation occurs for the first time, QR 20,000 when it happens the second time, and QR30,000 for the violation more than twice.

In the event of a violation of not adhering to the rehabilitation and training plan, the penalty for the first time is QR50,000, in the event of a second violation then it is QR75,000, and for the third time, it will be QR100,000.

Article (17) of the law stipulates that all competent authorities, each in its own capacity, shall implement this law. It shall come into effect six months after the date of its publication in the Official Gazette.

The law seeks to significantly increase the effective participation of the national workforce in private sector institutions and companies, opening up new employment and career opportunities for Qataris and the children of Qatari women, thereby maximising the utilisation of qualified national competencies.

This legislation aligns with Qatar National Vision 2030, particularly within the pillar of human development, by facilitating strategic investments and creating opportunities for employment and training for Qatari citizens.

It also supports the Third National Development Strategy, which aims to effect a fundamental transformation towards a more productive labour market, focusing on high-skills jobs.