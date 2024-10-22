Foreign Minister Of Burundi Receives Copy Of Credentials Of Qatar's Ambassador

Bujumbura: of Foreign Affairs and Development Cooperation of the Republic of Burundi HE Albert Shingiro has received a copy of credentials of HE Fahad Rashid Al Muraikhi as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the State of Qatar (Non-resident) to Burundi.

