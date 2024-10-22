عربي


Foreign Minister Of Burundi Receives Copy Of Credentials Of Qatar's Ambassador

10/22/2024 9:16:11 AM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Bujumbura: Minister of Foreign Affairs and Development Cooperation of the Republic of Burundi HE Albert Shingiro has received a copy of credentials of HE Fahad Rashid Al Muraikhi as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the State of Qatar (Non-resident) to Burundi.

MENAFN22102024000063011010ID1108806539


The Peninsula

