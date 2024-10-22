Green Check Unveils New Portfolio Management Capability Empowering Financial Institutions With Unparalleled Insights And Program Control

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New feature equips banks with enhanced visibility and actionable insights to strengthen cannabis programs

BONITA SPRINGS, FLORIDA, Oct. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Check (GC), the leading fintech provider of service solutions and insights in the cannabis market, today announced the launch of a new portfolio management capability for its of more than 170 financial institutions (FIs). This innovative module will equip banks and credit unions with comprehensive visibility and actionable insights, enabling them to more effectively manage and expand compliant cannabis banking programs while boosting profitability.

"Financial institutions need integrated data sources that reflect program and industry trends to make goal-oriented business decisions," said Kevin Hart, founder and CEO of Green Check. "Until now, banks and credit unions simply haven't had the tools to do this kind of analysis on their own. With this new module, our partners can access a comprehensive framework for setting program goals and measure current progress. They can also take advantage of forward-looking industry variables powered by our recently commissioned report with Whitney Economics and CTrust , empowering FIs with the data needed for long-term, strategic decision-making.”

The portfolio management feature offers a macro-level view of program-wide KPIs, combined with a powerful analytics layer, which delivers tailored insights to drive recommended actions. With a new portfolio-wide dashboard, FIs can now build, explore and export custom products and services, expanding Green Check's robust reporting capabilities and allowing for greater flexibility in complete data analysis. Proactive account management features allow FIs to easily monitor individual account performance and health, while tracking key indicators of growth or potential churn.

FIs operating on the Green Check platform now have access to even more comprehensive program insights, including:



Portfolio and account-level valuations

Key risk and opportunity indicators

Sales and transaction trends

Industry-wide peer group comparisons

Task and activity overviews, including type, assignee, and timeliness

Current market landscape and demographic data State-by-state forecasts by license type and probability based growth models

“At the heart of everything we do at Green Check is data -- and this new module provides FIs with the critical insights found within their data, necessary to improve both program and team performance,” said Mike Kennedy, cofounder and Chief Strategic Officer at Green Check.“We're eager to see our network of FIs put this data to use to bolster their cannabis banking programs.”

To learn more about Green Check's portfolio management module for FIs, contact Green Check here .

About Green Check

Green Check (GC) is modernizing the way cannabis businesses and financial institutions work together. Founded in 2017 by a team of technology, banking, and regulatory experts, GC provides industry-leading technology, advisory services and data-driven insights to more than 170 financial institutions and over 11,000 cannabis-related businesses. Green Check was included in both the 2024 and 2023 Forbes Cannabis 42.0 list, recognized by CNBC as one of the World's Top FinTech Companies, and named one of 50 game-changers in the cannabis industry in the 4th annual The Cannabis 50. It has been repeatedly recognized as Top Compliance Company and Top Compliance Leader at the PBC Awards, the premier cannabis industry honors. In addition, it has been recognized as the Top Financial Technology by the Green Market Report and was also named as one of top Best Places to Work in Fintech in 2022, 2023 and 2024 by American Banker. To learn more about Green Check, visit greencheckverified.com and follow GC on LinkedIn .

