(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Intelligent Flow Meter is growing rapidly, fueled by advancements in industrial automation, the increasing need for precise flow measurement, and the rising adoption of IoT and 4.0 technologies. Pune, Oct. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intelligent Flow Meter Market Size & Share Analysis: “According to SNS Insider Research, The Intelligent Flow Meter Market size was estimated at US$ 6.88 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach US$ 11.98 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 6.38% during the forecast period of 2024-2032.” Driving Efficiency: The Surge of Intelligent Flow Meters in Fluid Measurement The Intelligent Flow Meter Market is witnessing significant growth due to the increasing need for precise fluid measurement and monitoring across various industries. This expansion is largely driven by the resurgence of the oil and gas sector and ongoing technological advancements. Smart technologies like the Internet of Things (IoT) and advanced data analytics are greatly improving the efficiency of flow measurement processes. Additionally, infrastructure growth in water and wastewater management is expected to contribute to further market expansion. The demand for reliable fluid measurement is crucial for optimizing resource utilization, which is a key factor propelling market growth. Technological innovations are central to the rising adoption of intelligent flow meters across different sectors. Recent developments in sensor technology have produced highly accurate and dependable flow measurement devices capable of functioning in harsh conditions, achieving accuracy rates as high as 0.5%. The integration of wireless communication, such as IoT and cloud computing, allows for real-time data transmission, with approximately 70% of flow meters currently featuring wireless capabilities. This enables organizations to monitor processes remotely and enhance resource management. Moreover, the incorporation of data analytics has transformed how companies analyze flow data. Advanced analytics can process large volumes of data generated by intelligent flow meters, providing insights that facilitate predictive maintenance and detect anomalies. This proactive approach helps organizations anticipate equipment failures, minimizing downtime and maintenance costs by up to 30%.





ABB

Emerson Electric Co.

Siemens

Honeywell International Inc.

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

Azbil Corporation

Brooks Instrument

Sierra Instruments Inc.

KROHNE Messtechnik GmbH

General Electric

RIELS INSTRUMENTS S.rl.

KOBOLD Messring GmbH

DISTRIBUIDORA INTERNACIONAL CARMEN, S.A.U.

Baker Hughes

Fuji Electric Co., Ltd.

Endress+Hauser Group

Badger Meter, Inc.

OMEGA Engineering, Inc.

Schneider Electric Siargo Ltd. & Other Players

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 6.88 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 11.98 Billion CAGR CAGR of 6.38%From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East], Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Rest of Latin America) Key Growth Drivers . Technological advancements in sensor technology, wireless communication, and data analytics are propelling the adoption of intelligent flow meters by enabling real-time monitoring and predictive maintenance, thereby improving operational efficiency.

Segmentation: Dominance of Coriolis Flow Meters and PROFIBUS Communication Protocol in 2023

By Type: Coriolis flow meters held a significant market share of over 28.06% in 2023, primarily due to their outstanding accuracy and reliability in various industries, such as oil and gas, chemicals, and food and beverage. These meters are particularly effective at measuring mass flow and density, typically achieving an accuracy range of ±0.1% to ±0.5%. They are capable of handling a diverse range of fluids, including high-viscosity liquids and gases, and require minimal maintenance thanks to their sturdy design.

By Communication Protocol: The PROFIBUS segment held the largest market share in 2023, accounting for over 38.02%. This dominance can be attributed to its cost-effectiveness, adaptability, and suitability for automation. By employing a single two-core copper connection, PROFIBUS enables communication between multiple devices, which can cut wiring and installation costs by as much as 50% compared to traditional non-digital systems. This efficient design reduces both installation time and complexity, thereby improving operational efficiency.

Intelligent Flow Meter Market Key Segmentation:

By Type



Coriolis

Magnetic

Vortex

Multiphase

Ultrasonic

Variable Area

Differential Pressure

Thermal Turbine

By Offering



Hardware

Software Services

By Communication Protocol



PROFIBUS

Modbus

HART Others

Key Regional Development: North America Leads While Asia-Pacific Rises

In 2023, the North America region held the largest market share, exceeding 42.02%, largely attributed to its robust industrial foundation and advanced technological infrastructure. The oil and gas sector in the U.S. alone accounts for about 40% of the demand for intelligent flow meters, driven by the necessity for accurate measurements during exploration and refining processes. Moreover, approximately 65% of industries in North America have incorporated intelligent flow meters into their automation systems, indicating a high adoption rate and significant integration with Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) solutions.

The Asia-Pacific (APAC) region is witnessing the fastest growth in the Intelligent Flow Meter Market, propelled by rapid industrialization and urbanization, especially in countries like China, India, and Japan. The growth in APAC is primarily driven by the expanding oil and gas, chemical, and water treatment industries. Additionally, increasing investments in infrastructure development and smart city initiatives are further boosting the demand for intelligent flow meters in the region.

Future Growth of the Market

Aspect Details Market Growth Drivers - Technological advancements - Increasing demand for precise measurement solutions - Revitalization of key industries Role of Smart Technologies - Integration of smart technologies and IoT - Intelligent flow meters as critical components of modern industrial processes Functionality of Intelligent Flow Meters - Provide critical data analytics - Real-time monitoring capabilities - Enhance decision-making and operational efficiency Resource Management Optimization - Pressure on industries to optimize resource management - Accurate data on fluid consumption and performance metrics - Identify inefficiencies proactively Emphasis on Sustainability - Adoption of technologies that minimize waste - Maximization of energy efficiency - Increased investment in sustainable flow measurement systems Impact of Digital Transformation - Companies embracing automation and advanced data analytics - Surge in demand for integration with existing systems - Importance of Industry 4.0 Sector-Specific Recovery - Recovery of the oil and gas sector increasing demand for reliable flow measurement - Expansion of the water and wastewater treatment sector due to urbanization Regulatory Compliance - Regulatory frameworks mandating accurate measurement and reporting - Companies required to ensure operational transparency and accountability Market Outlook - Favorable environment for investment and adoption - Intelligent flow meters enhancing operational efficiency, sustainability, and competitiveness

Recent Developments

In 2024: Cubic Sensor and Instrument Co. has introduced ultrasonic gas flow meters designed for precise industrial gas metering, enhancing accuracy and efficiency in the measurement of low gas flows.

In 2023: Emerson announced its acquisition of Flexim, a move aimed at enhancing Emerson's capabilities in flow measurement and process management. The acquisition is expected to strengthen Emerson's position in the market for advanced flow measurement technologies.

