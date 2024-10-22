Verizon Updates Broadband Strategy To Bring More Choice, Flexibility And Value To Millions

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Key Takeaways:



NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) today announced an update to its broadband strategy, with new fixed wireless subscriber goals, household targets and broadband offerings to accelerate its premium broadband and mobility services to millions more customers nationwide. Verizon has more than 11.9 million total broadband connections as of the end of third-quarter 2024, up nearly 16 percent year over year. The update was given today at a sell side analyst event following the release of the company's third-quarter 2024 results.

“This is a game changing moment for Verizon and for connectivity across the country,” said Hans Vestberg, Verizon Chairman and CEO.“Our ambitious targets for fixed wireless access, combined with our fiber expansion including the planned Frontier acquisition, will bring unmatched broadband coverage to millions more homes and businesses nationwide. We are creating an integrated connectivity experience that gives customers freedom in how they connect and use our services. This is about delivering the network of the future, and setting a new bar for the entire industry.”

Fixed Wireless subscribers on path to double by 2028



At the end of third-quarter 2024, the company had nearly 4.2 million fixed wireless subscribers, representing an increase of nearly 57 percent year over year. The company hit its previous goal of 4-5 million subscribers 15 months earlier than expected due to the demand from consumer and business customers as they continue to trust the reliability of the product and speed and ease of deployment.

Verizon is expecting 8-9 million fixed wireless subscribers, doubling its current base, by 2028 and accelerating coverage to 90 million households in the same time period. Verizon will commercially launch its advanced mmWave solution for apartment and office buildings to address high population areas. The technology leverages existing infrastructure making it less expensive to build and faster to deploy. Continued deployment of C-band and mmWave will provide the performance and capacity needed to meet these goals and deliver the best-in-class experience that customers expect from Verizon.



Fiber network expected to grow to 35-40 million passings



Verizon will continue to look for opportunities to accelerate its ongoing Fios builds within the current footprint in nine states and Washington, D.C., giving more customers access to the industry-leading product. Verizon's recent agreement to acquire Frontier, the largest pure-play fiber internet provider in the U.S., is expected to expand Verizon's share of the nationwide broadband market, building upon Verizon's two decades of leadership at the forefront of fiber.

Upon closing, Frontier is expected to bring in approximately 9-10 million fiber passings.

In 2025 Verizon is targeting an expansion of Fios builds to up to 650,000 passings annually. Following the closing of the Frontier acquisition, Verizon expects the combined build to be up to 1 million or more passings annually.

Verizon is expecting more than 30 million fiber passings in the combined Verizon/Frontier footprint by 2028. Over time, Verizon is expecting 35-40 million fiber passings. This will significantly expand Verizon's fiber footprint, accelerating the company's delivery of premium mobility and broadband services to current and new customers. Frontier's consumer fiber network can be immediately and seamlessly integrated upon closing directly into Verizon's award-winning Fios network, meeting existing Fios standards.



Outlook and Guidance: Priorities remain unchanged



The company will maintain its capital allocation priorities, characterized by prudent investment in the business, a commitment to maintaining an industry-leading dividend, continued debt reduction, and efficient return of cash to shareholders, with buybacks to be considered when net unsecured debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio* is at 2.25x.

For 2025, the company expects capital expenditures of $17.5-$18.5 billion, consistent with historical levels of capital intensity. Revised net unsecured debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio* target of 2.0 to 2.25x.



