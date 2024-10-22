Preparing Indonesia's Financial Sector For The Future: WFIS To Project The Best Of Innovations

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WFIS Indonesia (12-13 Nov 2024) will host 600+ finance professionals, showcasing innovations like AI, KYC, and blockchain at Raffles Jakarta.

JAKARTA, INDONESIA, October 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Southeast Asia's era of widespread disruptions and tech advancements is gathering pace and acclimatizing the region's many organizations. Meanwhile, its largest economy, Indonesia is equipping its sector with the right innovations to get a head start in the competitive space.To stay ahead of the curve, 600+ professionals from the nation's incumbent banks, financial institutions, insurance companies & micro-finance companies are coming to embrace the latest technologies at the World Financial Innovation Series (WFIS ).Scheduled for 12 – 13 November 2024, the 2-day event will take place in the vibrant metropolis of the capital city at the prestigious 5-star hotel, Raffles Jakarta.An empowering showcase of cutting-edge solutions for FSI will be powered by a wide range of exhibiting companies. These stellar organizations include Ab Initio, Newgen, BML Istisharat, GrabDefence, Braze, Nucleus Software, iProov, Greyamp, Posidex, SAP, Trellix, NETSOL Technologies, BUSINESSNEXT, Sumsub, Veefin Solutions Ltd, WSO2, Feitian Technologies, Craft Silicon, Paques, Epic Technology Group, AI Rudder, Credit Engine, HyperVerge, Tencent Cloud, Hi Cloud, Credgenics, Monnai, PT CRIF Lembaga Informasi Keuangan (CLIK), MobiFin, Vymo, and Oradian.From digital banking to payment solutions, artificial intelligence to RPA, KYC and GRC solutions, the platform will cover it all and a whole other range of solutions. Convening the greatest minds from the industry, the platform will also feature invaluable knowledge sessions focused on the top trending topics including but not limited to 'Digital Rupiah: Shaping a New Monetary Landscape in the Digital Age', 'Deepfakes and the Future of eKYC in Indonesian Banking: Biometrics as the Shield', 'Securing Customers' Digital Identities: The Strategic Imperative for CISOs', 'Powering AI Adoption in the Banking Sector', 'Neobanks: Embracing the Continuously Evolving Seamless Banking Experience', 'Evolution of Fintechs into Super Apps', 'Unveiling Blockchain Technology' and many more.Thought leaders from across domains will be gracing the stage at WFIS to disseminate information on the above topics along with the most successful case studies, groundbreaking innovations, most advanced strategies and great industry wisdom.Acknowledging the platform's pivotal nature for Indonesia's financial sector, World Financial Innovation Series (WFIS) has gathered robust support from renowned organizations such as Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KADIN) and Indonesian Bankers Club.Sharing his views on the upcoming edition of WFIS in Indonesia, Sudhir Ranjan Jena, the CEO & Co-Founder of the organizing body – Tradepass expressed,“Considering the tremendous potential that the vast archipelago holds in terms of the new upcoming technologies in financial services, WFIS has become an essential requirement for the financial institutions. Not only the platform will help the nation's public and private sector in staying competitive in the global arena but also facilitate them in becoming agile and adaptive amidst ongoing digital transformation and regulatory upgrades.”For more information about the event, log on to:WFIS 2024 - IndonesiaMedia contact:Shrinkhal SharadPR & Communication Lead...+ (91) 80 6166 4401TradepassAbout TradepassProviding access to the global emerging markets, Tradepass brings together people, products and solutions to power events for unparalleled business and networking opportunities. Being the most accredited event company, it helps organizations: enter new markets, grow sales pipeline, close prospects, raise capital and identify the right solution-providers.As a deal facilitator, Tradepass is always determined about exposing the most agile liquid growth markets, to enable all-round scalability and growth.

