PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Workera , the leading AI-agent powered skills platform, today announced that Goodland Tech, an enterprise workforce development company, will leverage Workera's skill intelligence data to future-fit their students and clients in highly-sought after areas like software development and leadership skills.

Workera Partners with Goodland Tech to Enhance On-the-Job Talent Programs in Rural or Underserved Communities

Goodland Tech, which fosters talent in rural and underserved communities, will leverage Workera's skills verification intelligence data to power their skills gamification programs, helping upskill new professionals, provide clear promotion paths, and accurately match them with the right companies. The program will focus on key technical domains for learners, including Python, software engineering, JavaScript, prompt engineering, React, quality assurance and cloud computing foundations.

"At Goodland Tech, our mission is to bridge the gap between talent and opportunity by providing high-quality, hands-on training to tech professionals in underserved regions," said Ben Coumerilh, CEO and co-Founder of Goodland Tech. "Partnering with Workera allows us to leverage cutting-edge skills data to ensure our developers are not only well-prepared but continuously evolving to meet industry needs. This collaboration helps us deliver talent that's aligned with the fast-paced demands of today's tech world, all while driving growth and innovation for our clients."

As technological advancements continue to accelerate, it has never been more important to future-fit your skills for tomorrow's opportunities. Just this year, the White House

announced

nearly $100 million in commitments to address this growing need, which includes expanding technology talent through training initiatives, funding, research, and more. By leveraging Workera's skills intelligence data, Goodland Tech is bringing career opportunities to some of the most underserved parts of the country. Workera's precise skill insights will help Goodland Tech deliver in its mission to help individuals without previous job experience embark on a rewarding tech career and expand their skills in areas like software engineering, AI and leadership.

"In today's world, everyone benefits from skills in technologies like AI, regardless of the job, and regardless of the location," said Kian Katanforoosh, CEO and Founder of Workera. "We are pleased to work with Goodland Tech and that our skills verification technology can support a team that's transforming lives, businesses, and communities with skills."

Powered by the most granular skills dataset in the world, Workera uses assessments to measure an individual's proficiency across more than 10,000 distinct skills - including artificial intelligence, generative AI, machine learning, data science, cybersecurity, and more - with incredible accuracy. Leveraging these verified insights, Workera then develops personalized learning pathways, enabling workers to upskill as efficiently and effectively as possible.

Goodland Tech will also be using Workera's skills insights to create its own unique skills scoring system, and provide deeply personalized evaluations of their developing workforce, helping to bring its gamified and engaging learning experience to more untapped technology workers.

About Goodland Tech

Goodland Tech is transforming the tech industry by developing talent in rural and underserved communities, addressing the growing demand for skilled professionals. By partnering with colleges and universities, Goodland Tech provides hands-on training and mentorship, helping emerging developers transition into the workforce. The company's unique "minor league developer farm team" model and its proprietary Goodland Tech score system ensure continuous evaluation and skill development, offering businesses highly qualified talent that integrates seamlessly into their teams. Goodland Tech is committed to empowering both individuals and businesses by offering cost-effective, high-quality tech talent while driving economic revitalization in rural America.

About Workera

Workera is pioneering the future of skills technology, reimagining how organizations align business needs with verified skills data to future-fit their workforce and accelerate productivity and innovation. Trusted by the Fortune 500, Workera leverages AI-powered agents to deliver unparalleled insights into workforce capabilities, utilizing a state-of-the-art skills ontology and cutting-edge LLMs for the most precise skill measurements available. With Workera, businesses can strategically align teams, accurately identify and bridge skill gaps, and optimize talent allocation with unprecedented efficiency. Our commitment to delivering measurable and verified skill data empowers business leaders to not only manage their workforce more effectively, but also to harness the full potential of their human capital. Workera was named in Fast Company's exclusive Most Innovative Companies list for 2024 alongside Microsoft, Canva, and others leading the AI revolution. Discover how Workera is helping future-proof workforces at Accenture, Siemens Energy, Belcorp, The United States Air Force, and Samsung at .

