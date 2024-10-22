Mobilefuse Bolsters Retail Media Capabilities With Criteo Commerce Audiences

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

MobileFuse, one of the largest in-app, CTV, and DOOH advertising platforms, today announced a strategic partnership with

Criteo (Nasdaq: CRTO ), the commerce company. The partnership strengthens MobileFuse's retail media capabilities by providing current retail clients access to Criteo's Commerce Audiences, granular audience segments built from real-time shopping signals. When Commerce Audiences are packaged with MobileFuse's premium SDK-connected in-app supply, retail brands and advertisers are empowered with more effective audience discovery and engagement -- ultimately driving conversions.

Criteo's Commerce Audiences consist of continuously refreshed, high-intent audiences actively navigating the web and ecommerce sites. These audiences predict the likelihood of what a consumer will buy based on their previous shopping behaviors and commerce signals, such as site activity, ad engagement, browsing, cart activity and more. This partnership enables retail brands and advertisers to connect with consumers at every stage of their buyer journey based on shopping interests and preferences across MobileFuse inventory, using real-world transaction and browsing signals from Criteo. This news showcases MobileFuse's commitment to providing publishers and advertisers with innovative tools that drive results.

"We're constantly looking to provide greater value across our solutions, and Criteo's Commerce Audiences ensure we can deliver even better audience targeting and engagement," said Conor Donnelly, Vice President of Commerce Media & Programmatic Solutions at MobileFuse. "Combining Criteo's Commerce Audiences with our industry-leading addressable supply enhances our overall retail offering, and ensures we meet the growing demands of publishers, brands, and advertisers."

MobileFuse's industry-leading

SDK is proven to deliver higher fill rates, eCPM, CTR, and revenue compared to other oRTB solutions with similar amounts of bid requests. Additionally, MobileFuse supports alternative IDs in the in-app space, including UID2.0 and RampID. This is further strengthened by direct app integrations via the SDK. All together, these offerings ensure brands and advertisers can reach audiences outside owned digital properties, with placements across premium mobile and CTV in-app supply.

"Partners like MobileFuse are working with Criteo to capture more value from the growth of retail media," said Sean Deane, VP of Publisher Partnerships, Americas at Criteo. "Leveraging Criteo's Commerce Audiences, which represents trillions of consumer journeys across 700 million daily active users, partners can supercharge their inventory while delivering improved campaign performance to their buyers."

As retail media grows in importance, and more organizations seek to maximize their ROI in existing and emerging channels, MobileFuse is committed to providing solutions to help clients and partners reach critical campaign goals.

About MobileFuse

MobileFuse is one of the largest in-app, CTV, and DOOH advertising platforms. The company serves leading brands, agencies, bidders, and app developers across a variety of verticals. MobileFuse empowers its clients by reaching highly curated and receptive audiences via unique solutions combining moments-based targeting, patented location verification, custom creative, and data-driven insights across a large location-based in-app and CTV exchange. Founded in 2009, MobileFuse is headquartered in New York City and has offices throughout the U.S. In 2022, the company achieved carbon negative status. For more information, visit .

