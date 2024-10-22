Source 1 Solutions Enhances Global IT With Acquisition Of Youcall-IT

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CLEARWATER, Fla., Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Source 1 Solutions, a global managed (MSP) specializing in managing, monitoring, and maintaining enterprise level IT networks, has acquired YouCall-IT, a leading IT solutions company based in Kent, England. This is set to strengthen Source 1 Solutions' global expansion and enhance its ability to deliver world-class technical services to clients worldwide.

Source 1 Solutions will maintain 100 percent ownership with both entities to retain current personnel. By integrating their expert workforces and extensive technical capabilities, in addition to the expansion of YouCall-IT's proprietary software, this partnership will disrupt a currently fragmented industry and overall approach to managing the growing demand for managed IT services around the world.

As a Source 1 Solutions company, YouCall-IT will now be enabled to expand its global network of service organizations, enhancing their ability to provide comprehensive IT solutions and manage partner networks at scale. This accession streamlines the dispatch of global engineers and will expand their technical capabilities to meet the needs of their global clients on a more extensive scale.

"This acquisition was a natural next step in intentionally expanding our European infrastructure.

Formalizing Source 1 Solutions' relationship with YouCall-IT further allows both organizations to maximize their ability to provide cutting-edge solutions to complex IT problems for the most trusted global brands," says Robert Hessel, Chairman/CEO of Source 1 Solutions. "We continuously aim to expand Source 1's world-class team of elite technology engineers, and the addition of YouCall-IT is indicative of that."

YouCall-IT has built an acclaimed reputation for its comprehensive IT solutions, catering to a diverse range of industries. More than just an IT solutions provider, YouCall-IT offers one of the most powerful third-party management tools in the IT industry through their proprietary software.

From developing professional IT RFPs internally and a certified IT vendor network to omni-channel messaging and real-time dashboard service support, this platform delivers a "missing piece" to an arguably fragmented industry.

"Joining the Source 1 Solutions family of brands is a game-changer for YouCall-IT. This partnership propels us to a new level, making us a force to be reckoned with in the industry," said Wayne Conyers, CEO of YouCall-IT. "We're excited to team up with Source 1 Solutions. By integrating our proprietary software platform, we're set to shake things up in the industry. Together, we'll keep building strong relationships for better IT supply chain management, earning our clients' trust, and going above and beyond with exceptional service and innovative solutions that really do change the IT landscape."

The integration of YouCall-IT's operations with Source 1 Solutions will be seamless, with no disruptions to existing services for the global clientele. Clients can expect the same high level of service and support, now backed by an expanded team of experts and an enhanced portfolio of solutions.

About Source 1 Solutions

Source 1 Solutions is a global managed service provider specializing in managed IT services, asset procurement, testing and distribution, RF services, and network infrastructure management, monitoring, and maintenance. Headquartered in Clearwater, Florida, Source 1 Solutions is dedicated to delivering reliable and innovative technology services to businesses of all sizes. With a service area that spans 118 countries, Source 1 Solutions continues to expand its global footprint, driving growth and success for its clients worldwide.

About YouCall-IT

Headquartered in Kent, England, YouCall-IT is a global IT service organization with over 14 years of experience. More than just an IT solutions provider, YouCall-IT developed its own proprietary third-party management software to enhance its services. In 2023, the company launched a verified network of IT organizations around the world. With a reputation for tailored IT services, YouCall-IT supports a range of IT sectors with a verified partner network and streamlined software solutions. The company's commitment to innovation has established it as a trusted solutions provider in the IT sector.

