New Consultancy Aims To Boost AI Adoption Among Communicators

VANCOUVER, CANADA - With marketers and communicators under increased pressure, agency vet Matt Collette has launched a consultancy aimed at helping teams maximize the use of generative AI.



Sequencr Consulting focuses on working with marcom leaders on using generative AI to boost efficiency and innovation, freeing up time for other strategic tasks.



Sequencr offers tailored strategies, comprehensive training, and advanced tools to integrate AI into workflows, with the goal of boosting creativity, operational efficiency, and business growth.



In announcing the launch, Sequencr said the consultancy brings strategy and structure to AI adoption

that aligns with business goals and priorities - something that is lacking, as many companies still don't have defined strategies or policies of their own.

The approach includes the development of custom AI agents tailored to individual needs.



Though most companies use generative AI for limited tasks, like content creation, it isn't generally scaled it for greater impact, Sequencr said.



Collette brings decades of agency experience to the venture. He spent the last four-plus years at Edelman Canada, serving most recently as Vancouver general manager and head of digital. Earlier in his career, Collette held senior leadership roles at Ogilvy and Zeno in Singapore.



His two co-founders are Syafiq Rahman, VP of generative AI solutions, and CFO Felix Cheung.



"Generative AI has become a powerful catalyst for organizational change, with CEOs aiming to boost productivity while cutting costs. However, marketing and communications teams have unique challenges that generic, one-size-fits-all AI solutions can't solve," said Collette. "At Sequencr, we help these teams navigate the complexities of AI adoption, transforming it into a tool for deeper engagement, innovation, and measurable value.”







