Smart City Expo Focuses Its Biggest Edition On Ethical And Sustainable Urban Development

BARCELONA, Spain, Oct. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smart City Expo World (SCEWC), the leading international event on cities and smart urban solutions, will host its largest edition yet from November 5-7, 2024, at Fira de Barcelona's Gran Via venue. With a 30% growth in the exhibition floorspace and under the theme "Live Better", the 2024 edition will delve into the strategies needed to transform metropolises into sustainable, efficient, and livable spaces and will gather 1,100 exhibitors, representatives of 850 cities, and over 600 experts to outline a more ethical urban future together.

The event will bring together metropolises from all over the globe to share their latest projects and experiences and promote the technologies developed to deploy them. With envoys from over 850 cities, among the countries and cities exhibiting are Argentina, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, China, Denmark, Estonia, France, Germany, India, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Malaysia, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Republic of Korea, Saudi Arabia, Spain, Sweden, Ukraine, UK, and USA.

Leading companies from around the world will showcase the latest solutions and technologies enabling cities to improve mobility, public services, utilities and citizen engagement. Among these are Saudi Aramco, Axis Communications, Dahua Technology, Dassault Systèmes, Dell/Nvidia, FCC Medio Ambiente, Hail City, KHNP, KPMG, Madinah City, MDEC, Microsoft, New Murabba, Nova Cidade, PNY, PWC, Roshn Group, Smart Ports – Piers of the Future, and Veolia.

Keynote speaker lineup

SCEWC will feature a congress program structured around eight main tracks: Enabling Technologies, Energy & Environment, Mobility, Governance, Living & Inclusion, Economy, Infrastructure & Buildings, and Safety & Security.

The 2024 SCEWC keynote speakers include Ruha Benjamin, Majora Carter, Stephanie Hare, and Melati Wijsen. Benjamin is a renowned expert on technology-based inequity, focusing on the intersection of race, technology, and society. Majora Carter is an award-winning urban revitalization strategist and environmental advocate known for her work transforming the South Bronx. Stephanie Hare's work addresses the impact of technology on public policy, human rights, and social justice, particularly in the areas of data privacy, surveillance, and the ethical use of artificial intelligence. Melati Wijsen is an environmental activist and co-founder of Bye Bye Plastic Bags, a youth-led movement dedicated to reducing plastic waste.

World Smart City Awards

SCEWC will also host the latest edition of the World Smart City Awards, recognizing the most outstanding initiatives and projects in urban innovation and transformation. With a total of 429 entries from 64 countries, the 13th edition features 9 categories: City, Leadership, Innovation, Enabling Technologies project, Energy & Environment project, Mobility project, Governance & Economy project, Living & Inclusion project, and Infrastructure & Buildings project. The winners will be announced during a special gala hosted on the evening of Wednesday, November 6th.

Largest showcase of Urban Innovation

Fira de Barcelona will strengthen its role a global hub for urban innovation by holding SCEWC 2024 together with Tomorrow.Mobility World Congress, Tomorrow Building World Congress, and Economy.

