Nokia opens regional Innovation Center in Morocco to serve EMEA customers



launches its first Innovation Center in Africa and the Middle East, equipped with cutting-edge technologies from its entire Infrastructure portfolio, including Fixed, IP, and Optical Networks.

The center will benefit and contribute to Digital Morocco 2030 by playing a pivotal role in advancing digital skills and supporting 5G readiness across Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The event is also an opportunity to showcase some of Nokia's latest innovations for major football events.



22 October 2024

Salé, Morocco – Nokia today announced the opening of its Innovation Center in Salé, Morocco, officiated by Ghita Mezzour, Minister of Digital Transition and Administration Reform.

Designed as a regional hub to serve EMEA, the Nokia Innovation Center (NIC) is equipped with advanced technologies from Nokia's entire Network Infrastructure portfolio, spanning Fixed Networks, IP, and Optical Networks. The NIC will not only benefit but also contribute to Digital Morocco 2030 by playing a pivotal role in advancing digital skills, supporting 5G readiness and fostering innovation across EMEA.

As the first of its kind in the MEA region, the NIC features a comprehensive range of technologies, including IP, optical transport and fiber solutions, housed within a state-of-the-art data center. This facility supports diverse use cases from 5G mobile backhaul to data center fabric and security, and will be a focal point for innovation in critical network technologies, enabling testing, verification, deployment and training of advanced solutions across the EMEA region.

Beyond technology, the NIC strengthens Nokia's role within Morocco's ICT ecosystem by offering practical training to engineering schools and universities. This collaborative platform not only nurtures local engineering talent through certification programs like Service Routing Architect (SRA) and Network Routing Specialist (NRS II) but also provides Gen-AI integration tools using natural language thus contributing to the upskilling and reskilling of young Moroccan talent, aligning with Morocco's 2030 digital vision.

The inauguration event was also an opportunity to showcase state-of-the art solutions demonstrating Nokia's capabilities and determination to support Morocco's ambitions in hosting major football events.

Mrs. Ghita Mezzour, Minister of Digital Transition and Administration Reform, said: “The opening of Nokia's Innovation Center in Morocco is a testament to our country's ability to attract leading global technology companies and foster innovation. This center will not only enhance our position as a regional hub for digital services across EMEA but will also play a crucial role in developing local talent. By aligning with Digital Morocco 2030, the center contributes to our efforts in advancing STEM education, equipping our youth with the skills they need to thrive in the digital economy, and supporting our nation's 5G readiness and technological future.”



Pierre Chaume, Vice President of North, West and Central Africa for Network Infrastructure at Nokia, said: “We are proud to establish this Innovation Center in Morocco, which will serve our customers and partners in the EMEA region and contribute to the development of local talent and the broader digital ecosystem, in line with Digital Morocco 2030. This center underscores our commitment to innovation, sustainability, and the growth of critical networks that drive digital transformation across industries.”

