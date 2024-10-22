Starbox Launches “Starboxai VI-Pro - Live Streaming System”: Supporting Starbox’S Merchants In Live Streaming Social Commerce

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Oct. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (Nasdaq: STBX) (“Starbox” or the“Company”), a of cash rebates, advertising, and payment solutions, is excited to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, Starbox Technologies Sdn. Bhd. (“Starbox Technologies”), is launching“StarboxAI VI-Pro - Live Streaming System,” a designed to support Starbox's over 800 existing merchants in their live streaming social commerce efforts. This artificial intelligence (“AI”)-powered system enhances digital interaction and is expected to boost sales performance with automated content creation and real-time engagement tools.

What distinguishes StarboxAI VI-Pro - Live Streaming System is its integration with the Company's existing cash rebates ecosystem, which currently serves Starbox's over 2 million existing users. The integration allows merchants to offer real-time cash rebates during live streaming events, creating a seamless experience for merchants and users alike, incentivizing users to engage and purchase products. Starbox Technologies will keep a percentage of the cash rebates generated from successful sales as revenue.

With StarboxAI VI-Pro - Live Streaming System, merchants can broadcast 24/7 on platforms such as WeChat Channels, allowing continuous audience engagement. The system can read out live streaming content, respond to audience questions in real time, and guide the audience toward purchasing products. These features can help merchants provide immersive shopping experiences and are anticipated to increase sales conversion rates.

Lee Choon Wooi, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Starbox, remarked:“The launch of StarboxAI VI-Pro - Live Streaming System reflects our commitment to empowering merchants with AI technology. We believe this unique link to our existing cash rebates ecosystem with over 2 million users will enhance the live streaming experience while driving sales. With real-time interaction, 24/7 live streaming, and seamless purchase guidance, merchants may be able to engage customers and expand their market reach.”

This launch aligns with Starbox's vision to strengthen the social commerce landscape, complementing the recent successful launch of AI-Driven Digital Human System for merchants on WeChat Channels. As demand for personalized and interactive content grows, Starbox expects to continue to introduce innovative solutions to improve how businesses communicate, engage, and succeed in the digital era.

About Starbox Group Holdings Ltd.

Headquartered in Malaysia, Starbox is a technology-driven, rapidly growing company with innovation as its focus. Starbox is aiming to be a comprehensive technology solutions provider within Southeast Asia and also engages in building a cash rebate, advertising, and payment solution business ecosystem, targeting micro, small, and medium enterprises that lack the bandwidth to develop an in-house data management system for effective marketing. The Company connects retail merchants with retail shoppers to facilitate transactions through cash rebates offered by retail merchants on its GETBATS website and mobile app. The Company provides digital advertising services to advertisers through its SEEBATS website and mobile app, GETBATS website and mobile app and social media. The Company also provides payment solution services to merchants. For more information, please visit the Company's website: .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as“approximates,”“assesses,”“believes,”“hopes,”“expects,”“anticipates,”“estimates,”“projects,”“intends,”“plans,”“will,”“would,”“should,”“could,”“may” or similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. References and links (including QR codes) to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

