Aqua-Tots Swim School Splashes Into Lam Luk Ka, Thailand

Mesa, Arizona, Oct. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aqua-Tots Swim School is pleased to announce that its newest location abroad is now open in the vibrant district of Lam Luk Ka, Thailand. Minutes from several water parks, schools, universities, amusement parks and the Chao Phraya River, this school is conveniently located to serve young families.

Aqua-Tots was founded by Ron and Jane Sciarro in Scottsdale, Arizona in 1991, when Ron was working as a lifeguard at his local pool. What started as a mobile swim lesson business has turned into more than 165 swim school locations worldwide, each one featuring highly-trained instructors who teach the company's tried-and-true curriculum. Partnering with Co-Founders Paul and Heather Preston, they envisioned a year-round, indoor swim school that would help save lives by making water safety education widely accessible.

In fact, drowning is the leading cause of death for children one to four years old and the second leading cause for children five to 14, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention . However, drowning is preventable. According to the National Institutes of Health , formal swim lessons can reduce the risk of drowning by up to 88% in youth under the age of four.

With the addition of Aqua-Tots Klong 4 – Lam Luk Ka, Aqua-Tots has eight locations throughout Thailand, advancing the company's mission to save lives worldwide.

“We are excited to have a new school open in the beautiful country of Thailand and to have the opportunity to teach even more families how to stay safe around water,” Co-Founder Paul Preston shared.“Our amazing franchise owners and team members in each country have been instrumental in our success, and we're deeply thankful for their unwavering commitment to saving lives through swim lessons."

Owned by couple Phanthaep“Song” Pattananrangkorn and Panusta“Bee” Pattanapanjakul, Aqua-Tots Klong 4 – Lam Luk Ka features a large, 90-degree indoor pool, multiple swim zones, swimsuit dryers and changing rooms equipped with baby changing tables. Behind the glass viewing area, parents can enjoy a front row seat to their children's swimming lessons in the school's signature cozy, red armchairs.

Today, Aqua-Tots Swim School operates in 14 countries and teaches more than five million swim lessons every year. They remain committed to offering the highest quality swim instruction for children of all ages and abilities, starting as early as four months old.

To learn more about this location, please visit aqua-tots.com/klong-4-lamlukka/ or to inquire about franchising with Aqua-Tots Swim School, go to .

About Aqua-Tots Swim School

Founded in 1991 and headquartered in the Phoenix area, Aqua-Tots Swim School is making waves as the largest international provider of year-round, indoor swim instruction, community outreach and drowning prevention education. Its trusted program is dedicated to children of all abilities from four months to 12 years old and features a proven curriculum used to teach more than five million swim lessons each year.

Aqua-Tots is recognized in Franchise Business Review's Top 100 Franchises for Women in 2024, Entrepreneur's Top 15 Children's Franchises of 2023, Entrepreneur's Franchise 500®, Inc. Magazine's Top 5000 and Franchise Times' Top 200, Aqua-Tots has more than 165 locations in 25 states across 14 countries and is rapidly expanding with 90 locations in development. To learn more about franchise opportunities, visit and for more information about Aqua-Tots or to sign up for lessons near you, visit and follow Aqua-Tots on Facebook and Instagram .

