Fischtank PR Wins PRNEWS Platinum Award For Environment And Sustainability Campaign Of The Year

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) In addition to winning the coveted climate tech and sustainability PR award for its relations program for Sublime Systems, FischTank also finished as a runner-up in two other categories

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FischTank PR, a leading media relations and communications firm, announced today that it won a PRNEWS Platinum Award for 'Campaign of the Year' in the category of Environment and Sustainability. FischTank also finished as a runner-up in categories for 'Media Relations Campaign of the Year' and 'Small Agency of the Year.' A full list of winners can be found here.

FischTank's award winning submission entitled,“Sublime Systems : Amplifying Low Carbon Cement,” featured FischTank's media strategy and its resulting output on behalf of Sublime's insights, as well as its funding and project announcements. Coverage spanned over 75 placements across high-quality, top-tier media including The New York Times, MIT Technology Review, Volts! (podcast), Bloomberg News, Fast Company, NPR, and many others.

FischTank PR is globally recognized for its work across industries spanning climate tech and sustainability PR , B2B technology, real estate and finance. The firm has established a reputation for producing media results where others often fall short, due in large part to its subject matter expertise within its client's respective fields, as well as its approach to media relations. FischTank eschews spray & pray outreach and press release dependency, and places a premium on creative storytelling and a deep understanding of the journalist-source relationship.

“This award recognition is only made possible by great clients, like Sublime Systems, who trust the FischTank team to execute media relations goals that produce tangible outcomes for their business,” said Rob Kreis, Vice President at FischTank PR.“We extend our congratulations to the many other category winners and finalists that were recognized for their work.”

The FischTank PR team was led by Vice President Rob Kreis, Senior Account Manager Marissa Fiorentino, and Account Manager Claudia DeBella.

About FischTank PR

FischTank PR is a full-service media relations and communications firm serving clients in industries spanning climate tech and sustainability, B2B and emerging technologies, healthcare, real estate, finance and professional services.

