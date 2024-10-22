Well-Being Sports Festival UNDOKAI WORLD CUP 2024 To Be Held November 1-3

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Images from last year's event

Events include a gathering of Japanese mascots characters in the "First Island: Awajikara Festival"

AWAJI CITY, HYOGO PREFECTURE, JAPAN, October 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Pasona Group Inc. (Headquarters: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo; CEO: Yasuyuki Nambu) will be holding "Awaji Well-being Week", a multi-part event themed on well-being*, this autumn on Awaji Island, Hyogo Prefecture, Japan. As part of the event, "UNDOKAI 2024", a Japanese sports festival for all ages, will be held from Friday, November 1st to Sunday, November 3rd at Akashi Kaikyo National Government Park (Awaji City, Hyogo Prefecture).

Now approaching its seventh iteration, UNDOKAI WORLD CUP 2024 is a sports festival for all ages, genders, nationalities, and abilities based on Japanese school sports day games like giant ball-rolling, ball toss, three-legged race, giant ball-carrying, etc. The event aims to create a society in which people can continue to live in good health, and to create opportunities for individuals, groups, and companies to build healthy bodies and minds.

Additionally, "Connecting Tsuna Tug-of-War" will be held as a special event commemorating and continuing the conversation about natural disasters throughout Japan's history, reviving an event that was held to pray for recovery from the Great Hanshin-Awaji Earthquake for the first time in 15 years. The massive rope used in the tug-of-war stretches 300 meters, with a thickness of 6 centimeters and weight of 530 kilograms.

A number of events will be held during the festival. In the "First Island: Awajikara Festival", about 30 mascot characters from all over Japan will gather on Awaji Island, known as the first island to be created in Japanese creation myth, promoting different regions of Japan through performances, games, and other special content. Additional content includes about 20 food and beverage stalls, disaster prevention events, and performances by the "Cheer Re-Man's", a team of cheerleading "salarymen" that have gained popularity on social media.

Through this event, Pasona Group has expressed the goal of bringing people together to exercise and experience well-being of the body, mind, and bonds, and building a society in which people can continue to live in good health.

* "Well-being" refers to "a state of complete physical, mental and social well-being and not merely the absence of disease or infirmity" (as defined by the World Health Organization).

■Overview: "UNDOKAI WORLD CUP 2024"

Held on Awaji Island since 2016, the UNDOKAI WORLD CUP is "Japan's premier undokai* sports festival" for all ages to freely participate, which aims to create a society in which people all over the world can continue to live in good health. Last year's festival in 2023 was attended by about 470 organizations, and an aggregate total of approximately 70,000 attendees.

* "Undokai" are Japanese sports festivals traditionally held by schools and organizations in October.

Dates: Friday, November 1st - Sunday, November 3rd, 2024

Location: Akashi Kaikyo National Government Park (8-10 Yumebutai, Awaji City, Hyogo Prefecture)

Content:

UNDOKAI WORLD CUP 2024 is a sports festival for all ages, genders, nationalities, and abilities based on Japanese school sports day games like giant ball-rolling, "tamaire", three-legged race, giant ball-carrying, etc., as well as food and beverage stalls with a variety of cuisines, and sponsor booths where sponsor companies will introduce their products and services.

◆Undokai Competition Booths (12 total)

The following 12 competitions will be held, and awards will be given to the 1st to 3rd place winners in each competition category. Some competitions are divided into a "Kids Division" for elementary school ages and "General Division".

〇Battle Competitions: wheelbarrow race, free throw, three-legged race, ball toss, stretcher race, water carrying, "Inaba White Rabbit" (hopscotch), "Onokoro Island Creation" (pole-carrying race), "Iwato Opening" (giant ball-rolling)

〇Track Competitions: boulder-carrying relay, firewood relay, Swedish relay

Prizes (Battle Competitions only): 1st - one year's supply of Awaji beef, 2nd - one year's supply of rice, 3rd - one year's supply of Awaji onions

[Special Competitions]

A giant tug-of-war held to pray for recovery from the Great Hanshin-Awaji Earthquake will be revived for the first time in 15 years.

〇Event: "Connecting Tsuna Tug-of-War"

◆First Island: Awajikara Festival

Mascot characters from all over Japan will gather on Awaji Island, known as the first island to be created in Japanese creation myth, promoting different regions of Japan through performances, games, etc.

◆Stage Content

Performances by the "Cheer Re-Man's" and other groups.

◆Food & Beverage Booths

Details to be announced on the official website.

◆Disaster Prevention Event

Details to be announced on the official website.

Price: Free entry to the festival and various competitions

Apply to Participate:

Homepage:

Organizer: UNDOKAI WORLD CUP Executive Committee (Planning and operations: Pasona Group Inc.)

Contact: UNDOKAI WORLD CUP Executive Committee Office

Tel: +81 (0)50-3684-9208

Email: ...

Notes: Event details are correct at time of writing but may be subject to change. A separate fee is required to enter the park itself.

