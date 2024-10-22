Onsite Wellness Now Hosts An Exclusive Evening Of Beauty, Wellness, And Fun At Ladies Night Out: Sip, Relax & Glow

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

ORANGE, CA, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Onsite Wellness Now is thrilled to announce Ladies Night Out: Sip, Relax & Glow, an exciting evening celebrating beauty, wellness, and community. Taking place on Thursday, October 24th from 5:30 PM to 7:30 PM at 550 East Chapman Ave., Suite #E, Orange, CA 92866, this event offers a unique experience for women to relax, connect, and explore exclusive beauty and wellness offerings.The night will feature a red-carpet entrance, a photo booth with fun props, music, dancing, and a lively Zumba demo, setting the perfect vibe for fun and celebration. Guests will indulge in gourmet bites, including Filipino and Indian cuisine, charcuterie cups, chocolate-covered strawberries, and a chocolate fountain, along with wine, champagne, and specialty beverages.Adding to the excitement, attendees will have the chance to win amazing raffle prizes, including a one-year supply of Daxxify, IV hydration treatments, fillers, private personal training sessions, wellness gift baskets, and much more. The first 25 early attendees will also receive exclusive VIP swag bags, packed with products, vouchers, and surprises.What sets this event apart are the event-exclusive specials on beauty and wellness treatments, offering attendees access to deeply discounted packages available only that evening. From personalized facials to microneedling, injectables, and weight loss treatments, Onsite Wellness Now provides services tailored to inspire confidence and promote overall well-being.“We are excited to bring together women from all walks of life for an unforgettable night of fun and self-care,” says Maria Barraza , FNP-BC, founder of Onsite Wellness Now.“Our goal is to create an environment where our guests can unwind, connect with friends, and feel empowered in their wellness journey.”Event SponsorsThe event is made possible by the generous support of Jar Insurance & OCMC - Our Community Multicultural Center, along with contributions from Revance Aesthetics, Foskaris Wellness, Elisa Marie Baking, Ahana Restaurant & Lounge, Trinity 4 Health, Safe Passage Heals, Spectrum Wellness Solutions, and Thrive Fitness.About Onsite Wellness Now:Onsite Wellness Now fosters a warm and welcoming atmosphere that promotes relaxation, rejuvenation, and self-care. Committed to building lasting relationships with clients, the practice offers services including IV hydration, injectables, microneedling, weight loss solutions, facials, and more. Their mission is to inspire confidence and enhance well-being through personalized care that helps clients look and feel their absolute best.Don't miss out on this incredible evening of beauty, wellness, and connection. Tickets are free, but RSVPs are required to secure a spot.RSVP here: Ladies Night Out: Sip, Relax & Glow Eventbrite

