Flottweg Sludge Dewatering And Thickening Decanters Showcasing At 2024 NC One Water Conference

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Sewage operators use Flottweg decanter centrifuges at various stages of wastewater to dewater and thicken sewage sludge.

Flottweg set to demonstrate its centrifuge designed for its highly efficient dewatering rate that leads to considerable savings in and disposal costs.

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Flottweg, a leader in sludge dewatering , will showcase its innovative decanter centrifuges at the 2024 NC One Water (No Water, No Java), held from November 3-6, 2024, at the Raleigh Center in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Flottweg has developed a unique centrifuge concept specifically designed for the highly efficient dewatering of sewage sludge. The Flottweg Xelletor Series combines the most recent technologies and innovations from sludge dewatering.

Sewage plant operators use Flottweg decanter centrifuges at various stages of wastewater treatment to dewater and thicken sewage sludge. Sludge dewatering and thickening reduce the volume of sludge produced. After the sewage sludge is dewatered with a decanter, it can be reused or disposed of in various ways-such as agricultural use, incineration, or landfill.

Thanks to decades of experience and continuous development and innovation, Flottweg achieves an optimum dewatering rate for each type of sludge . This leads to considerable savings in transport and disposal costs.

“To transport, recycle, dispose, or incinerate dewatered sludge, it is essential that the sludge has a high dry solids content,” says Flottweg subject matter expert John Yatcilla.“Further important factors are the economical use of polymers, water, and energy as well as reduced wear. All these success factors have been taken into account at Flottweg since the early 1970s.”

The result of this continuous development is the Flottweg C-series HTS Decanter®. They are used in sludge dewatering for flow rates from 5 to 180 m3/h. Flottweg has developed a unique centrifuge concept specifically for the high-level dewatering of sewage sludge-the Flottweg Xelletor series. This centrifuge series combines the latest technologies and know-how from the field of sludge dewatering.

Flottweg's participation in the 2024 NC One Water Conference reflects its commitment to providing innovative, sustainable solutions for the water and wastewater industry. Conference attendees are invited to visit Flottweg's booth to speak with technical experts and see live demonstrations of the decanter centrifuges in action. These demonstrations will showcase how Flottweg's decanters can be tailored to meet specific sludge dewatering challenges, providing reliable performance across various sludge types.

The NC One Water conference, an annual event hosted by the North Carolina Member Association of the Water Environment Federation and the American Water Works Association, brings together water professionals from across the state to learn about the latest advancements in water treatment, management, and sustainability practices. Attendees will have a prime opportunity to network with industry peers, access to valuable educational sessions, and stay updated on critical water issues specific to North Carolina.

Daniel Lakovic

Flottweg Separation Technology

+1 937-554-2660

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.