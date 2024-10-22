Indigo, Akasa Flights And Vistara Plane In Nepal Receive Fresh Bomb Threat. All You Need To Know

(MENAFN- Live Mint) IndiGo, Akasa and Vistara flight received fresh bomb threats.

Confirming the threat to the Vistara flight, Chief District Officer Jay Narayan Acharya“Nepal bomb disposal team has been sent to the airport for complete inspection.”

Akasa Air spokesperson says, "Some of our flights operating on October 22, 2024 have received security alerts today. The Akasa Air Emergency Response teams are monitoring the situation and are in touch with the security and regulatory authorities. We are following all safety and security procedures in coordination with local authorities and the Akasa Air teams on ground are prepared to assist passengers to ensure their safety and comfort.”