Bengaluru Rains: Techie Seeks To Build App To Rate Potholes, Netizens Say, 'Fantastic Idea'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Roads in India are often filled with potholes , and during the monsoon, they increase in number and size, which causes a lot of problems for the common man. In Bengaluru also, the issue of potholes are persistent affecting residents, commuters, and the city's infrastructure.

With the situation prevailing in the city, expense management software firm Fyle's co-founder Siva Narayanan took a dig at Bengaluru's notorious pothole problem and shared his hilarious business idea of building an app for users to rate and review road craters.

| Bengaluru potholes: Kiran Shaw asks BBMP to penalise 'responsible' for lapses

He took to X and shared his thoughts and invited like-minded individuals to collaborate on this initiative.

Siva wrote, "Planning to build an app where we can rate and review potholes in Bengaluru. I recently saw a 7-star pothole and felt sad that it wasn't getting the recognition it deserved. Who's in?", adding,“This has kind of taken off. I don't have anything to plug... Except maybe some potholes.”

Soon after his tweets, netizens reacted quickly and expressed their thoughts on it.

| Bengaluru: Nine road accidents due to potholes since Oct 2021 Here are a few of them:

"This is actually a fantastic idea," wrote one user.

Another commented, "The roads should be rated based on the potholes in the neighbourhood and road with the most and worst potholes and positions will be ranked at the top, and the best roads will be ranked at the bottom."

A third stated, "Wow...!!! Can we also add a“Pothole of the Month” feature and link the star rating with the“tyre damage ability” of the pothole."

"Interesting system design problem. Do you want to rate the potholes on size? Depth? Width? Impact on the passenger? Maybe add tagging by geolocation. This could be another example of Build for India scale," remarked a fourth.

| NASA to research moon craters in Bengaluru: Netizen's viral post on potholes

Earlier, prominent business figures, including Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw and Mohandas Pai, have spoken regarding potholes and the condition of roads in Bengaluru.

Shaw in August labelled he state of major roads "frustratingly shameful". While economist Mohandas Pai on Monday slammed the Karnataka government for the poor condition of Bengaluru's Outer Ring Road (ORR).