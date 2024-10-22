Bengaluru Rains: Under-Construction Building Collapses, Several Feared Trapped In Babusapalya Area
10/22/2024 8:52:56 AM
(MENAFN- Live Mint) At least 10 to 12 workers were suspected to be trapped after an under-construction building collapsed on Tuesday in Bengaluru's Babusapalya area
following heavy rains.
Bengaluru Police
said three workers have been rescued and there is a possibility that 10 to 12 more workers may be trapped inside.
