Woodlands Financial Services Company Announces Fourth Quarter Cash Dividend

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) WILLIAMSPORT, Pa., Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 21, 2024, the Board of Directors of Woodlands Services Company (OTC Pink: WDFN) declared a quarterly cash dividend of twenty-nine cents per share on its common stock, payable on November 22, 2024, to of record as of November 8, 2024.



Woodlands Financial Services Company is a financial services holding company of Woodlands and Woodlands Stock Corporation. The Company through its holdings provides commercial and consumer and trust services in Lycoming and Clinton Counties.



Additional information on Woodlands Financial Services Company

is available at .

