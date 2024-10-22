Woodlands Financial Services Company Announces Fourth Quarter Cash Dividend
Date
10/22/2024 8:46:50 AM
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa., Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 21, 2024, the Board of Directors of Woodlands financial Services Company (OTC Pink: WDFN) declared a quarterly cash dividend of twenty-nine cents per share on its common stock, payable on November 22, 2024, to shareholders of record as of November 8, 2024.
Woodlands Financial Services Company is a financial services holding company of Woodlands bank and Woodlands Stock Corporation. The Company through its holdings provides commercial and consumer banking and trust services in Lycoming and Clinton Counties.
Additional information on Woodlands Financial Services Company
is available at .
SOURCE Woodlands Financial Services Company
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE?
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED
MENAFN22102024003732001241ID1108806331
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.