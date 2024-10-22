Card Integrity Commits To Community Both Locally And Nationally

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Card Integrity renewed its commitment to giving back to the local community on Friday, October 11, 2024 by hosting a volunteer event at Blackwell Native Nursery in DuPage County, Illinois. Employees helped harvest seeds, as well as plant and treat vegetation in the plant nursery.

Card Integrity offers expense monitoring services to corporations, government, healthcare, non-profit organizations, school districts, and universities across the United States and Canada. Specifically, forensic analysts at Card Integrity report on and monitor company credit card or commercial credit card spend to look for wasteful spending and fraud. Card Integrity works with procurement departments, accounting departments, internal auditors, and others.

In 2024, Card Integrity attended several conferences around the United States as part of its sales and marketing outreach efforts. It hosted a charity raffle at its booth at these events, which included conferences hosted by the National Institute of Governmental Purchasing (NIGP), the Association of College and University Auditors (ACUA), the Institute of Commercial Payments (IOCP), among others. Card Integrity has been hosting these charity events for over ten years: the winner of the raffle picks a charity of their choice which Card Integrity donates to.

"Giving back has long been a part of Card Integrity's culture and brand identity. This aligns with the company's commitment to service values," said Anita Hindsley, Director of Marketing and Training at Card Integrity. "Every year, Card Integrity receives numerous open compliments on how our services exceed expectations. Our evolving outreach provides a positive experience for our staff, customers, and supports surrounding communities."

To learn more about Card Integrity, visit their website at CardIntegrity .

About Card Integrity:

Headquartered in the Chicago area, Card Integrity brings greater insight, transparency, and flexibility to the expense review process while serving its government, healthcare, higher education, manufacturing, pharmaceutical, retail and transportation clients. Expense monitoring and reporting by Card Integrity offers customers easy access to hundreds of alerts to identify fraud, track compliance and streamline notifications. Leading organizations rely on Card Integrity services for stronger controls, greater insights and smarter spend.

Media Contact:

Zach Machi

630-501-1507

[email protected]

SOURCE Card Integrity

