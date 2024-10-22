STRETTO ACQUIRES CHAPTER 11 DOCKETS

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Leading Bankruptcy Services and Firm Adds

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stretto , a market-leading services and firm, has further expanded its comprehensive suite of solutions by acquiring Chapter 11 Dockets , a precedent research database and system designed by corporate restructuring attorneys for corporate restructuring attorneys. This is an important milestone in the company's commitment to delivering innovative tools and AI-powered enhancements across its diverse portfolio.

"Stretto remains on the forefront of bringing new efficiencies and solutions to its corporate restructuring clients. We could not be more pleased to bring on board the leading precedent research provider to meet this goal," comments James Le, President and Chief Operating Officer at Stretto. "We look forward to combining forces and continuing our shared commitment to serving the corporate bankruptcy community."

Chapter 11 Dockets provides a full suite of products and services designed specifically for the needs of corporate bankruptcy professionals. The platform currently serves professionals in all large Chapter 11 cases. Its research database contains more than five and a half million pleadings from over 4,000 of the nation's largest Chapter 11 cases, with a comprehensive catalog of documents dating back to the origination of electronic filing. The platform also provides bankruptcy case filing alerts, custom key bankruptcy event reports, and a daily newsletter of new current reports (Form 8-K filings with Securities and Exchange Commission).

"As both Chapter 11 Dockets and Stretto were founded by former corporate restructuring attorneys, we share the same vision and dedication to bringing optimized services to industry professionals," Randall Reese, founder of Chapter 11 Dockets, comments. "I look forward to collaborating with Stretto and continuing to deliver innovative solutions to the corporate bankruptcy market."

About Chapter 11 Dockets

Chapter 11 Dockets builds and operates legal and financial research tools that are relied upon by the country's largest, most sophisticated law firms, investment banks, and distressed investors. Leveraging a database of more than five and a half million court filings and proprietary algorithms, Chapter 11 Dockets allows the bankruptcy and restructuring communities to harness the power of bankruptcy court information in ways not previously imaginable. The company was founded by Randall Reese who began his career as an associate in the Corporate Restructuring practice of Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom.

About Stretto

Stretto delivers a full spectrum of technology tools, case-management services, and depository solutions to legal and financial professionals. Offering a comprehensive suite of corporate-restructuring and consumer-bankruptcy capabilities along with multi-faceted deposit and disbursement services, Stretto provides an unparalleled portfolio of solutions under the executive leadership of industry veterans Eric Kurtzman and Jonathan Carson.

Stretto leverages deep-industry expertise and market insights to facilitate every aspect of case and cash management for its clients. For more information about Stretto, visit

.

