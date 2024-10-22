Healthlynked Announces Strategic Partnership With 3X4 Genetics To Enhance Member Offerings

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NAPLES, Fla., Oct. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- -- via IBN -- HealthLynked Corp. (OTCQB: HLYK ), a leading global healthcare focused on improving healthcare access and outcomes through data-driven solutions, proudly announces a new strategic partnership with 3X4 Genetics, a pioneering leader in personalized genetic insights. This collaboration will deliver enhanced services and unique benefits to HealthLynked's members, advancing its mission to provide personalized and predictive healthcare options.

This partnership marks a significant step in HealthLynked's commitment to expanding its network of strategic alliances aimed at enhancing patient care. Over the coming months, HealthLynked plans to forge similar partnerships that will increase the range of services available to its members, with a focus on improving patient health through advanced diagnostics, wellness programs, and exclusive savings.

HealthLynked's CEO, Michael Dent, M.D., emphasized the value of these partnerships: "Our collaboration with 3X4 Genetics is a clear demonstration of HealthLynked's strategy to deliver cutting-edge healthcare solutions that enhance patient care. With 3X4 Genetics' focus on personalized genetic testing, we are providing our members with deeper insights into their health, allowing for more tailored treatments and preventive care strategies. This partnership exemplifies how HealthLynked is revolutionizing healthcare by connecting our members with industry-leading services that make a difference in their health outcomes."

3X4 Genetics, a company rooted in the integration of genetics and systems biology, is known for its sophisticated genetic testing services that provide individuals with personalized health insights. These insights empower individuals to make informed decisions about their health, spanning areas such as diet, fitness, and disease prevention. The company's CEO, Tony Hsu, highlighted the alignment between 3X4 Genetics and HealthLynked's mission to empower patients: "We are thrilled to partner with HealthLynked in bringing our innovative genetic solutions to a broader audience. Together, we are enabling patients to unlock the power of their genetics to optimize their health and wellness. This collaboration underscores our shared vision of a future where personalized healthcare is accessible to all."

HealthLynked members can now purchase the 3X4 Blueprint for personalized genetic testing for $299 directly through the HealthLynked website. To learn more and make a purchase, visit: 3X4 Genetics Blueprint .

This partnership underscores HealthLynked's vision of delivering proactive healthcare solutions by integrating advanced technologies such as AI and personalized medicine into its member services. As HealthLynked continues to build on this foundation, members can look forward to enhanced healthcare services, improved access to health insights, and exclusive savings as part of their HealthLynked membership.

About HealthLynked Corp.

HealthLynked Corp. is reshaping healthcare by offering nationwide telemedicine services, prescription discount vouchers, and tools to save on medical supplies. Its cloud-based platform allows patients to connect with healthcare providers for virtual consultations or book in-office appointments. With HealthLynked, members can also consolidate all their medical records into one secure location, easily accessible across all healthcare providers.

The platform empowers patients with AI-driven healthcare recommendations, streamlines appointment booking, and provides significant savings on medical supplies and prescriptions, ensuring a more affordable and coordinated healthcare experience.

About 3X4 Genetics

3X4 Genetics is at the forefront of personalized healthcare, offering comprehensive genetic testing services that deliver actionable insights into diet, fitness, and overall health. Using an integrative systems biology approach, 3X4 Genetics helps individuals and healthcare providers make data-driven decisions to optimize health outcomes. For more information, visit .

Forward-Looking Statements & Risk Factors

Forward-Looking Statements in this press release, which are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Our actual results, including as a result of any acquisitions, performance, or achievements may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

