Open Lending To Announce Third Quarter 2024 Results On November 7, 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Open Lending Corporation (NASDAQ: LPRO) (“Open Lending” or the“Company”), an trailblazer in automotive lending enablement and risk analytics solutions for institutions, today announced that the Company will host a call to discuss third quarter 2024 financial results on Thursday, November 7, 2024, at 5:00pm ET. A press release with third quarter 2024 financial results will be issued after the closes that same day.

The conference call will be webcast live from the Company's investor relations website at under the“Events” section. The conference call can also be accessed live over the phone by dialing (800) 343-5172, or for international callers (785) 424-1699; the conference ID is LENDING. An archive of the webcast will be available at the same location on the website shortly after the call has concluded.

About Open Lending

Open Lending (NASDAQ: LPRO) provides loan analytics, risk-based pricing, risk modeling, and default insurance to auto lenders throughout the United States. For over 20 years, we have been empowering financial institutions to create profitable auto loan portfolios with less risk and more reward. For more information, please visit .

