(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FREMONT, Calif., Oct. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SoundThinking, (Nasdaq: SSTI), a leading public safety company, today announced the date for the release of its third quarter 2024 and its participation in upcoming investor conferences.

Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Date

SoundThinking will hold a call on Tuesday, November 12, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time) to discuss its results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024. Financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.

SoundThinking management will host the presentation, followed by a question-and-answer period.

Date: Tuesday, November 12, 2024

Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time)

U.S. dial-in: 877-407-8029

International dial-in: 1-201-689-8029

Conference ID: 13749551

A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available in listen-only mode simultaneously and available for replay here and via the investor relations section of the company's website at .

A replay of the call will be available after 7:30 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through November 26, 2024.

U.S. replay dial-in: 877-660-6853

International replay dial-in: 1-201-612-7415

Replay ID: 13749551

Upcoming Investor Conferences

Members of SoundThinking management will participate in the following investor conferences:



The ROTH Technology Conference at the Hard Rock Hotel in New York City on Wednesday, November 20, 2024

The Benchmark Discovery One-on-One Conference at the New York Athletic Club in New York City on Wednesday, December 11, 2024 The Imperial Capital Security Investor Conference at the InterContinental New York Barclay in New York City on Thursday, December 12, 2024



About SoundThinking

SoundThinking, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSTI) is a leading public safety technology company that delivers AI- and data-driven solutions for law enforcement, civic leadership, and security professionals. SoundThinking is trusted by approximately 250 customers and has worked with over 2,100 agencies to drive more efficient, effective, and equitable public safety outcomes. The company's SafetySmartTM platform includes ShotSpotter®, the leading acoustic gunshot detection system; CrimeTracerTM, the leading law enforcement search engine; CaseBuilderTM, a one-stop investigation management system; ResourceRouterTM, software that directs patrol and community anti-violence resources to help maximize their impact; SafePointe®, an AI-based weapons detection system; and PlateRanger powered by Rekor, a leading ALPR solution. SoundThinking has been designated a Great Place to Work® Company.

