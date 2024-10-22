Evoke Pharma Announces The Appointment Of Ben Smeal To The Board Of Directors

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BEACH, Calif., Oct. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evoke Pharma, (NASDAQ: EVOK), a specialty company focused primarily on treatments for gastrointestinal (GI) diseases with an emphasis on Gimoti® (metoclopramide) nasal spray, announced the appointment of Ben Smeal to serve on the Company's Board of Directors effective October 18, 2024. This appointment fulfills a condition set as part of the company's most recent financing by Nantahala Capital Management.

Mr. Smeal brings extensive experience in management and corporate governance. Before transitioning to full-time private investing, he held roles at Willett Advisors, the family office of Michael R. Bloomberg, and Kenmare Management, a multi-million-dollar hedge fund, where he gained unique insights into strategic business development and equity investments. Additionally, his role as Marketing Director at Overstock.com, a leading online retailer, gave him significant experience in both traditional and digital marketing, enhancing his ability to drive growth and innovation. Mr. Smeal has served on multiple corporate boards and holds a B.A. in Political Economy from Williams College and an M.B.A. from Columbia University.

“We are thrilled to welcome Ben to our board,” said Matt D'Onofrio, CEO of Evoke Pharma.“His extensive experience in public equities, coupled with a strong background in corporate leadership and strategic insights, will be invaluable as we work to expand access to GIMOTI for patients in need.”

Ben Smeal expressed his enthusiasm, stating,“I am honored to join Evoke's Board of Directors. The company's unwavering dedication to improving patient outcomes in such an underserved area of medicine resonates deeply with me, and I look forward to working with the team to drive future success.”

About Evoke Pharma, Inc.

Evoke is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused primarily on the development of drugs to treat GI disorders and diseases. The company developed, commercialized and markets GIMOTI, a nasal spray formulation of metoclopramide, for the relief of symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in adults.

Diabetic gastroparesis is a GI disorder affecting millions of patients worldwide, in which the stomach takes too long to empty its contents resulting in serious GI symptoms as well as other systemic complications. The gastric delay caused by gastroparesis can compromise absorption of orally administered medications. Prior to FDA approval to commercially market GIMOTI, metoclopramide was only available in oral and injectable formulations and remains the only drug currently approved in the United States to treat gastroparesis.

Safe Harbor Statement

Evoke cautions you that statements included in this press release that are not a description of historical facts are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as“may,”“will,”“should,” expect,”“plan,”“anticipate,”“could,”“intend,”“target,”“project,”“contemplates,”“believes,”“estimates,”“predicts,”“potential” or“continue” or the negatives of these terms or other similar expressions. These statements are based on the company's current beliefs and expectations. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding: Evoke's commitment to strategic growth and leadership in the pharmaceutical sector. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation by Evoke that any of its plans will be achieved. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this press release due to the risks and uncertainties inherent in Evoke's business, including, without limitation: Evoke and EVERSANA may not be able to successfully drive market demand for GIMOTI; alternative treatments for gastroparesis may be developed and may be shown to be superior to GIMOTI; Evoke's ability to obtain additional financing as needed to support its operations; Evoke may use its capital resources sooner than expected; Evoke's dependence on third parties for the manufacture of GIMOTI; Evoke is entirely dependent on the success of GIMOTI; inadequate efficacy or unexpected adverse side effects relating to GIMOTI that could result in recalls or product liability claims; Evoke's ability to maintain intellectual property protection for GIMOTI; and other risks and uncertainties detailed in Evoke's prior press releases and in the periodic reports it files with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and Evoke undertakes no obligation to revise or update this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. This caution is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

