Sky Quarry To Present At The Thinkequity Conference On Wednesday, October 30, 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WOODS CROSS, Utah, Oct. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sky Quarry Inc. (NASDAQ: SKYQ) ("Sky Quarry" or the "Company"), an integrated solutions company committed to revolutionizing the waste asphalt shingle recycling industry, will attend The ThinkEquity being held at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in New York City on October 30, 2024.

Sky Quarry Founder and Chief Executive Officer David Sealock will conduct in-person one-on-one meetings during the conference to discuss the Company's recent successful listing and its ECOSolv that has the ability to recover both material and oil from the millions of tons of waste asphalt shingles that are dumped into landfills each year. Mr. Sealock will also be hosting a presentation during the event.

The ThinkEquity Conference

Date: October 30, 2024

Location: Mandarin Oriental Hotel, New York City

Presentation Time: Wednesday, October 30, 2024, at 12:30 pm ET/9:30 am PT in the Boardroom

Speaker: Founder and CEO David Sealock

Format: In-person 1x1's and Presentations

Conference Website: Click here

For more information on the ThinkEquity Conference or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Sky Quarry management, please contact your conference representative or you may also email your request to ... or call Chris Tyson at (949) 491-8235.

For more information about Sky Quarry, please visit skyquarry.com .

About Sky Quarry Inc.

Sky Quarry Inc. (NASDAQ: SKYQ) and its subsidiaries are, collectively, an oil production, refining, and a development-stage environmental remediation company formed to deploy technologies to facilitate the recycling of waste asphalt shingles and remediation of oil-saturated sands and soils. Our waste-to-energy mission is to repurpose and upcycle millions of tons of asphalt shingle waste, diverting them from landfills. By doing so, we can contribute to improved waste management, promote resource efficiency, conserve natural resources, and reduce environmental impact. For more information, please visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include ''forward-looking statements.'' All statements pertaining to our future financial and/or operating results, future events, or future developments may constitute forward-looking statements. The statements may be identified by words such as“expect,”“look forward to,”“anticipate,”“intend,”“plan,”“believe,”“seek,”“estimate,”“will,”“project,” or words of similar meaning. Such statements are based on the current expectations and certain assumptions of our management, of which many are beyond our control. These are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and factors, including but not limited to those described in our disclosures. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize or should underlying expectations not occur or assumptions prove incorrect, actual results, performance, or our achievements may (negatively or positively) vary materially from those described explicitly or implicitly in the relevant forward-looking statement. We neither intend, nor assume any obligation, to update or revise these forward-looking statements in light of developments which differ from those anticipated. You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and the Company's other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in the offering statement filed with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are contained.

Investor Relations

Chris Tyson

Executive Vice President

MZ Group - MZ North America

949-491-8235

...



