Anura Solutions LLC Named One Of Philly's Fastest Growing Companies For The Third Consecutive Year

Anura Solutions LLC, a leader in ad fraud detection, has been named as one of the recipients of the Philadelphia100® Award for the third year in a row.

- Rich KahnMIDDLETOWN, DE, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Anura Solutions LLC, a leader in ad fraud detection , has been named as one of the recipients of the Philadelphia100® Award for the third year in a row. This award, which recognizes 100 of the fastest-growing, privately held companies in the Philadelphia region, was received on October 17, 2024, during The Philadelphia Awards Ceremony held at Live! Casino in Philadelphia.The Philadelphia100® program is highly respected for its stringent, merit-based selection process, making it one of the most prestigious awards in the region. Only companies that demonstrate extraordinary growth and integrity receive this esteemed award.“We are honored to once again be recognized among Philadelphia's fastest-growing companies,” said Rich Kahn, CEO and co-founder of Anura Solutions LLC.“Receiving this award three years in a row is a testament to our continued growth and our unwavering commitment to eradicating ad fraud. Over the past year, we've helped our clients save over $1 billion annually from digital fraud , and we remain focused on driving results and innovation.”Beth Kahn, CFO and co-founder of Anura, added,“This achievement reflects the hard work and dedication of our entire team. We couldn't have done it without their relentless pursuit of excellence and their deep commitment to serving our clients.”Anura Solutions provides a best-in-class ad fraud detection platform designed to enhance digital advertising performance by identifying and eliminating fraudulent traffic in real-time. With nearly two decades of data intelligence, Anura's solution can pinpoint the exact source of fraud, allowing advertisers to maximize their return on investment by reducing fraud and focusing on genuine leads. Anura's platform ensures transparency through detailed analytics and is uniquely engineered to eliminate false positives , flagging only verified fraudulent traffic.As the company continues to grow, it remains dedicated to its mission: safeguarding advertisers from the damaging effects of digital fraud, while empowering businesses to achieve greater results.For more information, visit .

