CENTEGIX® And Partner Alliance For Safer Schools (PASS) Align To Strengthen K-12 Campus Safety Nationwide

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ATLANTA, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In recognition of America's Safe Week, CENTEGIX , the leader in school safety technology, is proud to announce its new partnership with the Partner Alliance for Safer Schools (PASS) , a collaborative organization dedicated to enhancing school safety and security across the nation. This strategic partnership further strengthens CENTEGIX's commitment to creating safer environments by advancing best practices and standards in K-12 safety.

The PASS organization brings together safety, security, and education professionals to develop comprehensive guidelines for protecting schools. By aligning with PASS, CENTEGIX aims to improve outcomes by accelerating emergency response with the integrated technologies of their Safety PlatformTM , including its award-winning CrisisAlertTM, the most used wearable panic button, Safety Blueprint TM , and Visitor Management system . These solutions empower school staff to respond quickly and effectively to emergencies with a simple push of a button.

"We are honored to join forces with the Partner Alliance for Safer Schools and to contribute to building a culture of safety on campuses across the country. When every staff member knows that help is only a button-click away, they can focus on their students and their work, " said Brent Cobb, CEO of CENTEGIX. "Our mission to innovate safety solutions to empower and protect people every day aligns with PASS's goal of ensuring that every school has access to proven safety strategies. Together, we can make a greater impact on school safety and give educators, staff, students, and parents peace of mind."

The partnership will allow both organizations to combine their expertise to advocate for policies, share knowledge, and champion scalable safety solutions that empower schools to respond to emergencies from the every day to the extreme.

"CENTEGIX's dedication to providing innovative safety technology to schools is exactly the type of leadership PASS seeks in our partners," said Chuck Wilson, co-founder and chairman of the Board of Directors for PASS. "Their focus on empowering staff with the tools to summon help to their precise location immediately complements our goal of equipping schools with the best possible safety strategies. We look forward to working together to improve school safety standards nationwide."

The partnership comes at a crucial time when school safety continues to be a top priority for districts and parents across the country. Together, CENTEGIX and PASS are poised to lead the way in providing schools with enhanced safety measures that are both effective and easy to implement.

For more information about CENTEGIX and the Safety Platform, please visit centegix. To learn more about PASS and its safety guidelines, visit passk12 .

About PASS

The Partner Alliance for Safer Schools (PASS) is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) bringing together expertise from the education, public safety, and industry communities to develop and support a coordinated approach to making effective and appropriate decisions with respect to safety and security investments. You can download the complete PASS Guidelines or check out our PASS Safety and Security Checklist for quick start tips. These resources-as well as white papers on various topics including barricade devices, lockdown drills, and more-are available at no cost.

About CENTEGIX

CENTEGIX is the industry leader of wearable safety technology with over 600,000 badges in use. The cloud-based CENTEGIX Safety PlatformTM initiates the fastest response time for emergencies campus-wide. Leaders in over 12,000 locations nationwide trust CENTEGIX's innovative safety solutions to empower and protect people (every day). To learn more about CENTEGIX, visit .

Example:

Saving Seconds Saves Lives | Pass Partner Spotlight: CENTEGIX

In an emergency, every second matters. The day after being trained on how to use CENTEGIX CrisisAlert in Yakima, Washington, a school counselor suddenly started feeling unwell in her office. Her vision had become blurry, and she couldn't see the numbers on her phone to place a call for help. Thankfully, she was wearing her CrisisAlert badge and was able to press the panic button before losing consciousness. By using the badge, staff, and security knew precisely who needed help and where they were, saving time and, ultimately, her life.

CENTEGIX safety technology empowers every school employee to take action in the event of an emergency or threat.

The comprehensive CENTEGIX Safety PlatformTM integrates technology like dynamic digital mapping, real-time locating, and user-friendly wearable panic buttons,

providing rapid response and effective management of emergencies. By empowering staff with the tools they need to get help rapidly, CENTEGIX enhances safety and fosters a culture of preparedness and confidence across campuses.

A Commitment to Safety

CENTEGIX's dedication to safety extends beyond technology. Their solutions are designed to integrate seamlessly into the existing safety infrastructure of any building, minimizing disruption while maximizing protection. The CrisisAlert wearable panic button, a key component of the CENTEGIX Safety Platform, provides immediate notification to first responders with critical details of who has requested help and precisely where they're located, eliminating the manual exchanges that can significantly slow the response. This proactive approach is vital in today's unpredictable world, where the safety of students, patients, and staff cannot be compromised.

Proven Support Across the Nation

CENTEGIX's impact is far-reaching, with over 10 million individuals protected by their solutions across 12,000+ locations nationwide. Their technology is not just about responding to emergencies; it's about building safer, more resilient environments where learning, teaching, caring, and more can thrive without the constant shadow of safety concerns. The feedback from customers using CENTEGIX is overwhelmingly positive, with many highlighting the ease of use, reliability, and the sense of safety and security it brings to their communities.

Building a Safer Future

CENTEGIX understands that safety is not a one-size-fits-all solution. Their platform is customizable, addressing the unique needs of each institution, whether it's a large school district, a small university, or a healthcare facility. Their commitment to innovation is recognized industry-wide, with numerous awards underscoring their role as a leader in safety technology. As threats continue to evolve, CENTEGIX is dedicated to staying ahead of the curve, ensuring that its solutions remain at the forefront of incident response technology.

At the core of CENTEGIX's mission is empowering educators and staff. By equipping them with the tools to respond immediately in emergencies, CENTEGIX enhances physical safety and contributes to a more positive, focused environment. Teachers and staff no longer need to worry about the "what ifs" and can concentrate on what matters most-educating students.

The Leader in Emergency Response

The CENTEGIX Safety Platform accelerates emergency response by minimizing the time to identify, notify, and respond to an emergency.



Identify: The single button on a wearable badge makes initiating a call for help simple. Every staff member is empowered with a CrisisAlert badge, the fastest and easiest way for staff to request help in a crisis.

Notify: We have learned from prior tragedies that those behind a locked door or hard surface have a 96% survival rate. To notify everyone on campus as soon as possible to get to safety, we deliver visual notification through strobes, provide a screen display takeover, and deliver audio messages through direct integration with intercom systems. Notifications are delivered automatically and immediately when an emergency is identified without manual intervention. Respond: We provide the precise room and floor-level location information of all who request help by delivering a detailed map of the facility and corresponding safety and security assets.

Within seconds, this information is delivered to the people who can provide help - both onsite responders, including SROs, and 911/county responders.

From other incidents, we've learned that relying on cellular and Wi-Fi creates challenges. Our system does not rely on those technologies, which may not be available in an emergency.

For more information about CENTEGIX its innovative safety solutions, visit

.

