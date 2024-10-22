Hesai Technology Announced As Exclusive Lidar Provider For Leapmotor's Next-Generation Vehicle Platform

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PALO ALTO, Calif.

, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hesai (NASDAQ: HSAI ), the global leader in lidar solutions, announced this week that it will be the exclusive provider of automotive long-range lidar for Leapmotor's next-generation vehicle platform. The platform's first model is expected to enter mass production in 2025.

According to the agreement, Hesai will provide lidar products for multiple models of Leapmotor's next-generation new vehicle platform. This exclusive partnership deepens their long-term collaboration in intelligent driving, highlighting Hesai's leading lidar technology and Leapmotor's continued trust in Hesai and its capabilities.

In line with the initial strategic partnership established earlier this year, the two companies have advanced intelligent driving projects for multiple new Leapmotor models. The popular Leapmotor C-series intelligent driving edition models are fully equipped with Hesai's ultra-high-definition long-range AT128 lidar, enabling Navigation Assist Pilot (NAP), Navigation Assisted Cruise (NAC) and other advanced intelligent driving functions. According to

Leapmotor, as of September 23rd, it has already commenced sales in Europe, with over 200 dealers across 13 countries. The company plans to expand this footprint to 500 sales points in Europe by the end of 2025.

Hesai Technology will continue to deepen its exclusive partnership with Leapmotor, leveraging each company's respective strengths in advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS). In the future, the two companies will continue to cooperate closely on intelligent driving, helping Leapmotor accelerate its leadership in ADAS and the technology's application globally.

SOURCE Hesai Technology

