Cbibank Group Chairman Jiangtao Sun Speaks At Lighthouse Program Launch

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

AZ, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- On October 13th, local time, the opening ceremony of the 8th East Coast Leadership Program took place in New Haven. Nearly 100 participants, including students, mentors, and executive committee representatives from the New York DC and Boston regions, attended the event. Jiangtao Sun , Chairman of CBiBank Group, shared his entrepreneurial journey and growth over 20 years as a mentor for the New York DC region, offering encouragement to the new participants.According to official sources, the Leadership Program was co-founded in 2015 by the Northern California Tsinghua Alumni Association and the Tsinghua Entrepreneurs Association across Beijing and Hsinchu. It admits new participants annually and has expanded from Silicon Valley to the East Coast regions of New York and Boston. The program aims to cultivate future leaders with a global perspective and innovative capabilities. Participants benefit from close interactions with mentors, in-depth communication, expanded networks, and solutions to real-world challenges. This helps them clarify their career paths and develop professionally. Through this process, a positive cycle of support, mutual assistance, and career development is created, fostering a thriving ecosystem that supports the growth of the Chinese community.Jiangtao Sun is a serial entrepreneur and investor in the internet and fintech sectors, currently serving as Chairman of CBiBank Group. Throughout his entrepreneurial career, Sun has founded six companies as a major shareholder, four of which have been successfully acquired, and one listed in Hong Kong. Notably, in October 2004, he founded Shenzhou Pay, and in December 2013, led it to a successful IPO on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under stock code 08255. In November 2008, he founded QianDaibao, pioneering a new model in mobile internet third-party payment services. QianDaibao attracted strategic investments from industry giants such as Haitong Securities and IDG Capital and was fully acquired by Meituan Dianping (03690) in September 2016. Recognizing the "cross-border financial needs of small and medium-sized trade enterprises," Sun founded CBiBank in July 2017, focusing on international trade finance services. CBiBank aims to make cross-border payments for SMEs safer and more convenient, contributing to financial industry openness and international cooperation.Jiangtao Sun has been recognized with titles such as "Zhongguancun Leading Talent," "Outstanding Young Entrepreneur in the National Electronic Information Industry," and "Most Influential Figure in the Internet+ Industry." Beyond his business achievements, Sun is committed to philanthropy. He serves as a member of the China Board of The Nature Conservancy (TNC), a board member of the Beijing Weiai Charity Foundation, and a mentor for the cradle program at the Asia America MultiTechnology Association (AAMA). He is passionate about ecological protection, promoting technology for good, medical aid, and nurturing young entrepreneurs.Since becoming a mentor for the East Coast Leadership Program, Sun has participated in numerous activities, offering one-on-one mentorship, expanding students' horizons, enhancing their social and communication skills, and developing their leadership capabilities to foster well-rounded talent for society.

Cecilia

CBiBank

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.