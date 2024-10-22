Israel specifies demands of peace in Lebanon

(MENAFN) Israel has reportedly laid out significant conditions for a potential ceasefire in Lebanon, asserting that the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) should be allowed unrestricted operations in the southern region of the country. This demand has been highlighted in a recent Axios report, which cites insights from both Israeli and U.S. officials.



According to the report, the Israeli Prime Minister's Office forwarded a list of demands to the White House last week, coinciding with U.S. President Joe Biden’s envoy Amos Hochstein's visit to Beirut. Hochstein's trip aims to facilitate discussions surrounding a diplomatic resolution to the ongoing conflict in Lebanon.



The Israeli demands reportedly consist of two primary conditions. First, they require that the IDF be granted the authority to engage in "active enforcement" measures to ensure that Hezbollah militants are unable to rearm and reconstruct their military capabilities in southern Lebanon, particularly near the Israeli border. The second demand is for the Israeli Air Force to be permitted operational freedom within Lebanese airspace.



A U.S. official indicated that it is improbable that Lebanon or the international community would accept these demands, as they conflict with United Nations Security Council Resolution 1701. This resolution stipulates that a ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon must be upheld by the Lebanese Armed Forces and the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL).



In contrast, an Israeli official contended that Israel's proposal aims to enhance the enforcement mechanisms outlined in the UN resolution. "Our main message is that if the Lebanese army and UNIFIL do more, the IDF will do less, and vice versa," he stated, suggesting a cooperative approach to security.



As of now, neither the U.S. nor Israel has officially commented on the details of the Axios report. The situation underscores the complexities of achieving peace in Lebanon, especially amid ongoing tensions with Hezbollah and the broader regional implications of military actions in the area. The dynamics of international diplomacy, local governance, and military strategy continue to shape the path forward for Lebanon and its neighbors.

