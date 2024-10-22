Recent developments suggest that new proposal for prisoner exchange has been submitted to Israeli security cabinet

(MENAFN) Recent developments suggest that a new proposal for a prisoner exchange has been submitted to the Israeli security cabinet, potentially involving negotiations with the Palestinian resistance group Hamas. As reported by the Hebrew newspaper Maariv, the plan includes the possibility of releasing five Israeli prisoners in return for a two-week truce in Gaza.



In reaction to this proposal, Khalil al-Haya, a prominent Hamas official, emphasized that no Israeli prisoners would be freed without a comprehensive ceasefire being established first. The situation is evolving, with Yedioth Ahronoth reporting a growing consensus among cabinet ministers that Qatar has taken on the role of primary mediator in discussions for an exchange deal with Hamas.



Support for the initiative has been expressed by key figures in the Israeli government, including Defense Minister Yoav Galant, Foreign Minister Yisrael Katz, and Justice Minister Yariv Levin. However, dissenting voices from Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir highlight a division within the cabinet regarding this approach.



These discussions follow a recent meeting in Cairo between the head of Shin Bet, Israel's internal security service, and the head of Egyptian intelligence, aimed at reviving prisoner negotiations. Reports from Axios indicate that the Shin Bet chief relayed a sense of renewed opportunity for progressing these talks.



Following the death of Yahya Sinwar, Hamas has asserted that the release of prisoners will not occur until a ceasefire is established and Israeli forces withdraw from the besieged Gaza Strip. In Israel, there are increasing worries that if a new leadership emerges within Hamas, it could further complicate the ongoing negotiations surrounding prisoners.



Despite multiple attempts by the United States, Israel's main military ally, to facilitate ceasefires in both Gaza and Lebanon, the Israeli government has consistently rejected these overtures. The complexities and tensions inherent in these negotiations underscore the intricate dynamics at play in the region, where humanitarian and security concerns remain paramount.

