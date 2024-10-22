Endexx Corporation’S HYLA Division Partners With American Shaman, Expanding Distribution Across U.S. Locations

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PHOENIX, Oct. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Endexx Corporation (OTC: EDXC), a leading provider of plant-based wellness and lifestyle products, today announced a major new partnership between its HYLATM division and American Shaman, a well-established wellness retailer based in Kansas City, Missouri. This partnership will introduce HYLA's innovative no-nicotine vape products to 40 corporate-owned American Shaman locations, with the potential to expand into 300 stores nationwide.

This collaboration is a key part of Endexx's growth strategy as the HYLA division continues to secure distribution agreements across the U.S. The partnership with American Shaman is just one of many anticipated deals, positioning HYLA for significant expansion in the domestic market.

HYLA's Strategic Partnership with American Shaman

HYLA's no-nicotine, plant-based vape products will initially launch in 40 corporate-owned American Shaman locations as part of a tray display program, focusing on educating consumers about the benefits of nicotine-free alternatives. American Shaman, known for its commitment to customer education and high-quality wellness products, will play a crucial role in introducing HYLA's products to a broader audience.

"We are excited to partner with American Shaman," said Brad Listermann, Interim CEO of Endexx Corporation. "Their store members are highly knowledgeable in consumer education, and we believe they will do an excellent job of helping customers understand the benefits of our HYLA products. This partnership marks another milestone in making HYLA's no-nicotine products a household name."

A Promising Future for HYLA and Endexx

HYLA continues to target a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 300% over the next three to five years. The collaboration with American Shaman is expected to accelerate product distribution and market penetration, with more partnerships on the horizon.

Dustin Sullivan, VP of HYLA, added, "This is a great opportunity to introduce our all-natural, nicotine-free vape products to more U.S. consumers. With American Shaman's strong retail presence and commitment to customer education, we are confident this partnership will fuel further growth."

About American Shaman

American Shaman is a well-established leader in the wellness industry with over 360 locations across the United States. Founded by Vince Sanders in Kansas City, Missouri, the company has built a reputation for providing high-quality, fast-acting wellness solutions through advanced technology. With a dedicated team of experts, American Shaman continues to innovate and expand its reach, offering effective products that meet the diverse needs of customers

About Endexx Corporation

Endexx Corporation, through its operating divisions CBD Unlimited, Inc., and HYLA, develops and distributes all-natural, plant-based topical products, as well as non-nicotine vape products in the wellness and health market. HYLA is a wholly owned subsidiary of Endexx, offering a proprietary non-nicotine vape product, rapidly expanding its market share internationally through unique and all-natural botanical formulations. CBD Unlimited produces and distributes high-end CBD-based products derived from hemp, designed to address various health issues and promote wellness in humans and pets. Endexx has developed a wide distribution network that includes pharmacies, mass retailers, and e-commerce platforms.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, those regarding the company's expectations, intentions, strategies, and beliefs concerning future performance. These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties, including uncertainties regarding economic conditions, customer acceptance of products, regulatory actions, competition, and other factors, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

