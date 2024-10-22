Scorpius Holdings Announces Partnership With U.S. Biotech Company

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Agreement reinforces Scorpius' position as a respected U.S. biomanufacturing partner for early-stage and clinical development

DURHAM, N.C., Oct. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scorpius Holdings, Inc (NYSE American: SCPX) (“Scorpius” or the“Company”), an integrated biomanufacturing company, today announced a strategic partnership with a U.S.-based biotech company. Under this agreement, the biotech company will work with Scorpius' program management team, with plans to transfer a research cell (RCB) to Scorpius' state-of-the-art facilities in San Antonio, TX for future biomanufacturing activities.

“This partnership underscores Scorpius' ability to support biotech companies at every stage of their journey, from innovative research to clinical trials,” said Jeff Wolf, CEO of Scorpius.“We are seeing a growing number of biotech companies seeking U.S.-based biomanufacturing partners, and Scorpius is equipped to provide early-stage development, preclinical manufacturing, and cGMP clinical manufacturing for both mammalian and microbial programs.”

Wolf added,“Our clients highlight our flexibility and responsiveness-qualities often lacking in larger multinational CDMOs. With this partnership, we continue to fulfill the critical need for secure, U.S.-based development and manufacturing support for groundbreaking biologics research.”

Scorpius Holdings, Inc. is an integrated contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) focused on rapidly advancing biologic programs to the clinic and beyond. Scorpius offers a broad array of analytical testing, process development, and manufacturing services to pharmaceutical and biotech companies at its state-of-the-art facilities in San Antonio, TX. With an experienced team and new, purpose-built U.S. facilities, Scorpius is dedicated to transparent collaboration and flexible, high-quality biologics biomanufacturing. For more information, please visit .

