KLAS Research Recognizes Proscia For Improving Patient Outcomes

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proscia® , a global leader in AI-enabled pathology solutions for precision medicine, was named to KLAS Research's 2024 Emerging Solutions Top 20 list of technologies best positioned to impact the Quadruple Aim of Healthcare. Its Concentriq® software was selected by healthcare leaders across the United States for improving patient outcomes. Awardees were celebrated at the HLTH USA event in Las Vegas, Nevada.

“The 2024 Emerging Solutions Top 20 winners are truly disrupting the market with their innovative solutions,” said Adam Gale, CEO of KLAS.“These companies are demonstrating exceptional creativity and effectiveness in taking on some of healthcare's biggest challenges. In many cases, they are not just keeping pace with the rapid changes in technology; they are setting the standard for excellence and driving the industry forward. We are excited to see how these solutions will continue to evolve and impact the healthcare industry.”

KLAS enlisted 49 healthcare leaders to rank emerging solutions based on their potential to impact each arm of the Quadruple Aim: improve outcomes, reduce the cost of care, improve patient experiences, and improve clinician experiences. The top 5 solutions with the greatest potential to impact each arm were listed as winners. Among the hundreds of solutions KLAS evaluated, only those that customers scored an 85 or higher based on KLAS' proprietary methodology in Spotlight or First Look reports were eligible.

“Labs worldwide feel the impact of rising diagnostic burden and a shortage of pathologists. Slow processes and limited access to analog pathology data contribute to this burden,” said Eder Lagemann, Research Director at KLAS in the June 2024 Emerging Company Spotlight on Concentriq.“To help ease this burden, Proscia offers Concentriq, an enterprise pathology platform that allows organizations to digitize their labs and adopt AI applications that help deliver more efficient results.”

KLAS' Spotlight on Concentriq reveals the majority of Proscia's customers surveyed saw immediate benefits, and all such customers achieved outcomes within 6 months of deploying it. Impacts cited include improving turnaround times, attracting more talent, laying the foundation to adopt a broad range of AI applications, and creating a real-world data archive for fueling research and development. Customers are also impressed with both the level of support they receive and Proscia's pathology expertise. Working with a trusted partner that offers a world-class software platform has led 100% of Proscia's customers surveyed to say they would buy again.

“We are rewiring pathology with software and AI to fuel the fight against humanity's most challenging diseases, like cancer,” said David West, Proscia's CEO.“KLAS' recognition underscores our commitment to giving pathologists the great software they deserve to benefit them and their patients.”

Read the full 2024 KLAS Emerging Solutions Top 20 report here .

About Proscia

Proscia is a software company accelerating pathology's transition to a digital, data-driven discipline and enabling AI to advance precision medicine. Its Concentriq enterprise pathology platform, precision medicine AI portfolio, and real-world data fuel the development and use of novel therapies and diagnostics to drive the fight against humanity's most challenging diseases, like cancer. 14 of the top 20 pharmaceutical companies and a global network of diagnostic laboratories rely on Proscia's solutions each day. The company has FDA 510(k) clearance and was the first to secure CE-IVDR certification to advance digital pathology primary diagnosis in the European Union. For more information, visit proscia.com , and follow Proscia on LinkedIn and X .

KLAS has been providing accurate, honest, and impartial insights for the healthcare IT (HIT) industry since 1996. The KLAS mission is to improve the world's healthcare by amplifying the voice of providers and payers. The scope of our research is constantly expanding to best fit market needs as technology becomes increasingly sophisticated. KLAS finds the hard-to-get HIT data by building strong relationships with our payer and provider friends in the industry. Follow KLAS on LinkedIn. Learn more at:

Sydney Fenkell

Head Of Marketing Communications

215-816-3436

...