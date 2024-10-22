Gabelli Funds To Host 48Th Annual Automotive Symposium At The Encore At Wynn, Las Vegas, Nevada
10/22/2024 5:17:46 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) GREENWICH, Conn., Oct. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gabelli Funds will host its 48th Annual Automotive Symposium on November 4th and 5th, 2024 at the Encore at Wynn in Las Vegas, Nevada. This two-day symposium will feature presentations by senior managements of leading automotive and trucking companies, with a lineup that enables investors to understand ever-changing dynamics within the automotive industry.
Presenting attendees, which include original equipment suppliers, automotive retailers, aftermarket service participants and next-gen tech companies driving vehicle electrification will provide a“cradle to grave” look at the automotive ecosystem and help investors understand“What's Next?” for the automotive space.
Agenda
|
| Monday, November 4
|
| Tuesday, November 5
| 11:00AM
| Gabelli Auto Team
| 8:20AM
| Introduction
| 11:20
| NN, Inc. (NASDAQ: NNBR)
| 8:30
| Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: DORM)
| 11:50
| MP Materials Corp. (NYSE: MP)
| 9:00
| AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE: AN)
| 12:10PM
| Lunch Break
| 9:30
| PHINIA Inc. (NYSE: PHIN)
| 12:30
| Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ: GNTX)
| 10:00
| AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE: AZO)
| 1:00
| Garrett Motion Inc. (NASDAQ: GTX)
| 10:30
| Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE: SMP)
| 1:30
| Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE: DCI)
| 11:00
| Genuine Parts Company (NYSE: GPC)
| 2:00
| MEMA / AASA
| 11:30
| Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNRO)
| 3:00
| Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN)
| 12:00PM
| Lunch Break
| 3:30
| Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: RUSHA/RUSHB)
| 12:15
| Keynote – EV olving Landscape in Auto Repair
| 4:00
| Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE: PAG)
| 1:00
| Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ: MPAA)
| 4:30
| Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE: MYE)
| 1:30
| O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ: ORLY)
| TBD
| Gabelli Funds' Cocktail Reception
| 2:00
| CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTS)
|
|
| 2:30
| Strattec Security Corporation (NASDAQ: STRT)
|
|
|
|
The Encore at Wynn, Las Vegas, NV
Monday, November 4th and Tuesday, November 5th
Registratio n link : CLICK HERE
For general inquiries , contact:
James Carey, Associate – Private Wealth Management, 914-921-8318, ...
Miles McQuillen, AVP – Private Wealth Management, 914-921-5112, ...
Gabelli Funds, LLC is a registered investment adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission and is a wholly owned subsidiary of GAMCO Investors, Inc.
| Contact:
| Brian Sponheimer
Portfolio Manager
(914) 921-8336
