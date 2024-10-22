Mantech Earns Finops Foundation’S Finops Service Provider Certification

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HERNDON, Va., Oct. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ManTech, a premier provider of AI and mission-focused solutions, is now a FinOps Foundation FinOps Certified . FinOps, a combination of“Finance” and“DevOps,” is an operational framework and cultural practice which maximizes the business value of cloud, enables timely data-driven decision making, and creates accountability through collaboration between engineering, finance, and business teams.

“This certification milestone underscores our commitment to helping public sector clients align their cloud spend with mission outcomes,” said Stephen Deitz, President of ManTech's Federal Civilian Sector.“We are proud to put the global seal of approval on our capabilities as a FinOps Certified Service Provider.”

By obtaining this certification, ManTech has demonstrated its professional services are aligned to the FinOps Framewor . Through a team of highly-talented FinOps practitioners, engineers, analysts and professionals, ManTech enables its clients to build their FinOps Capabilitie and adopt FinOps best practices to maximize the value of cloud services. These skilled specialists possess a deep understanding of FinOps, its domain areas and its application to enhance cloud operations proficiently, economically and at speed.

This signature achievement follows ManTech joining the FinOps Foundation as a Premier Member with Mr. Deitz serving on the FinOps Foundation's Governing Board.

About ManTech

ManTech provides mission-focused technology solutions and services for U.S. Defense, Intelligence and Federal Civilian agencies. In business for more than 55 years, we are a leading provider of AI solutions that power full-spectrum cyber, data collection & analytics, enterprise IT, high-end engineering and software application development solutions that support national and homeland security. Additional information on ManTech can be found at .

